Inspire Education Group Win Large Business of the Year at Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards

Inspire Education Group (IEG) has been awarded Large Business of the Year at the 2025 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards.

The judges recognised IEG’s growth, diversification and impact since its formation in 2020, highlighting the Group’s role as both an education leader and a major regional business. With a £65 million turnover, over 1,300 staff and 12,000 learners, IEG combines its civic mission with a commercial mindset — ensuring continued investment in students, staff and campuses while supporting employers with skills and workforce challenges.

IEG has grown rapidly over the last five years to become one of the largest and most successful college groups in the East of England. Formed through the merger of Peterborough College, Stamford College and University Centre Peterborough, the Group now operates across a wide geography and delivers a broad portfolio of provision, from A Levels and T Levels to apprenticeships, higher education and professional training.

In the past year, IEG has made significant progress on its estates strategy, including the £13.5 million Centre for Green Technology* in Peterborough, which serves as a flagship hub for future-focused technical skills. At the same time, Stamford’s Modern Methods of Construction Centre is expanding its provision in construction, advanced trades, and new building technologies, ensuring learners are trained to the latest industry standards. These investments strengthen the pipeline of skilled people into key growth sectors and underline IEG’s role as a driver of regional productivity.

Alongside capital development, the Group has focused on digital transformation. As a Google Reference College, IEG has embedded digital tools and AI across teaching and business operations, sharing best practices nationally and ensuring staff and students are equipped for the future workplace. Its strong performance in national achievement tables — ranking in the top 10% of general FE colleges for 16–18 outcomes — shows how this innovation is already delivering results for learners.

Crucially, IEG’s growth has been achieved through close partnerships with employers and stakeholders. By co-designing curriculum with businesses, NHS trusts, local authorities and LEPs, the Group has developed programmes that directly address workforce shortages in sectors such as health, construction, and digital. This collaborative approach not only benefits students, who progress into employment and higher education, but also helps employers access the skills and talent they need to grow.

Rachel Nicholls, CEO of Inspire Education Group, said:

“Many people don’t think of colleges as businesses, and whilst we are civic organisations, it is increasingly important to operate with a commercial mindset so that we can continue to invest in our students, staff and campuses and provide an exceptional place to learn and work.

“The growth and diversification we have seen across IEG over the last few years is a testament to the vision, hard work and commitment of governors and staff across the organisation.

“There is more for us to do as we continue to support employers with their skills and workforce challenges, as well as do our absolute best for the communities we serve. For now, thank you to all of our brilliant students, staff, governors, employers and partners.”

The Large Business of the Year accolade demonstrates how IEG is delivering as both an education provider and a regional business, with a clear strategy for growth, innovation, and employer-led impact.

*The £13.5 million project was partly funded by the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA), with £2.471 million from the Transforming Cities Fund, £400,000 from the Local Growth Fund, £1.9 million from Peterborough City Council via the Towns Fund, and the Department for Education’s Local Skills Improvement Fund (£1.42 million). IEG’s contribution to the project was £8.3M, with £5.5M from the DFE capital loan scheme and £2.8M from IEG’s capital reserves.