International study reveals that access to alumni groups improves teacher skills and job satisfaction

An international study examining the impact of alumni networks on educators, has revealed that engagement with former student groups improves teacher attitudes, skills, capacities, and civic engagement.

As the first international study of its kind, the report: ‘Positive Outlooks- Stronger Community Ties’ surveyed educators in schools with access to alumni networks across Australia, Kenya and Pakistan.

The study was designed by inHive and the four not-for-profit organisations -Future First, CARE Foundation, Future First Kenya, and Ourschool, all of which collected the data between April 2021 and February 2022.

The main findings of the report were that alumni networks have a dramatically positive impact on the professional capacities of teachers and the ability to strengthen school culture and community ties.

Whilst there is already strong evidence of the benefits of alumni groups on schools and student learners, this assessment, on how this engagement influences teachers, principals, and other education professionals, was the first international study of its kind. Throughout the study, 76 educators from 41 schools across Australia, Kenya and Pakistan were surveyed.

Key findings of the report were:

86% of educators said alumni networks increased their capacity to enrich the curriculum and student learning

84% of educators said alumni networks gave them and their students access to professional expertise that they do not have time to access themselves

80% of educators said alumni networks keep them up to date with their understanding of jobs and workforce trends for students

91% of educators said the alumni network fostered a stronger sense of community within the school

88% of educators said the alumni network builds stronger connections between the school and its broader community

92% of educators said the alumni network delivers a wider social good by shaping young people into successful adults

Leon Ward, Programme Innovations Director of the charity, Future First commented,

“This survey demonstrates that an investment in organised alumni networks for schools, provides clear, practical benefits, not just for students, but also for teachers, helping to improve professional practice and enrich the curriculum, whilst boosting pride and morale.

“There is also evidence that alumni networks lead to a clear improvement of community ties within schools and beyond. This study has been instrumental in filling the gap in our understanding of how alumni engagement influences teachers in their professional lives.”

