Into Film inspires students with masterclass

Students at Barking & Dagenham College were given an exciting insight into careers in the screen industries, thanks to a special workshop organised by Into Film, the UK’s leading educational film charity.

Hosted at the College’s state-of-the-art Idris Elba Studio, the session welcomed industry professional James Everett, who specialises in props and set design for film and television. The workshop formed part of Into Film’s ongoing mission to open up access to the screen industries for young people from all backgrounds and to showcase the variety of career routes available behind the camera.

James delivered an inspiring and highly practical masterclass that debunked common myths about working in film and TV, shared valuable career advice, and gave students a fascinating look at the creative and technical opportunities that exist behind the scenes. Students were able to ask questions about his career journey, learn about the day-to-day life on set, and explore how design, engineering, and problem-solving come together in the world of production.

James initially studied mechanical engineering and industrial design before getting his first taste of the industry working as an extra (Supporting Artist) on a BBC documentary. That experience sparked a career change, leading him to pursue work in Film & TV full-time. Since then, he has gone on to build an impressive portfolio, with credits including The Winter King, The Power, The Gallows Pole, and Fast & Furious 9.

Speaking about the event, James said:

“I was lucky enough to visit the Idris Elba Studio at Barking & Dagenham College, supporting a group of students with their career pathways into the screen industries. It’s fantastic to see so much enthusiasm and talent coming through at this stage.”

The event was coordinated by Olivia Neilson, Programme Coordinator for London & South East at Into Film. She added:

“Huge thanks to the teachers at the College who helped organise this masterclass alongside their busy schedules! Opportunities like this are invaluable for young people exploring creative careers.”

Into Film provides free programmes to UK state schools, colleges, and youth groups, offering careers information, hands-on workshops, and opportunities for young people to engage with the moving image. Their work is made possible thanks to support from the BFI, awarding National Lottery funding, alongside other funders including Cinema First and Northern Ireland Screen.

Katie Morgan, Curriculum Manager for Digital Arts at Barking & Dagenham College, said:

“The College hopes to repeat the success of this workshop in the future, giving more students the chance to learn directly from professionals working across the vibrant and fast-growing screen industries.”