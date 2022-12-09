Is your business ready for the uptake in demand for the installation of Air Source Heat Pump Systems?

With the launch of the new Home Energy Scotland Grant and Loan scheme, there has never been a better time for installers of Air Source Heat Pumps or those looking to upgrade their skills to ensure they have the qualifications and knowledge to meet the predicted demand for the new low-carbon heating systems.

Installers of Air Source Heat Pump systems must be fully qualified and, if possible, accredited by a relevant industry body and/or trade federation.

Homeowners or those looking to build a new home could be eligible for the grant and loan scheme available directly through Home Energy Scotland.

Grant funding for energy efficiency improvements is up to 75% of the combined cost of improvements, up to the maximum grant amount of £7,500, or £9,000 for households which qualify for the rural uplift. Grant funding for Heat Pumps is up to £7,500, or £9,000 for households which qualify for the rural uplift. The remainder of the funding requested can be taken up as an optional interest-free loan.



Greg Steel, Curriculum Learning Manager for Sustainability, commented:

“The government is committed to decarbonising the way we heat our homes and moving to the installation of low-carbon heating systems. This is the perfect time to invest in training and upskilling to ensure we can keep up with the projected demand.”

Borders College has a range of training opportunities to help you get your business on track and be ready to benefit from the potential demand in the coming years.

Our Heat Pump Installer course is designed to provide you with the skills to design, install and commission Ground Source and Air Source Heat Pumps. This BPEC-accredited training course is one of the requirements for MCS certification, which is often required to access government funding.

Our team of Business Skills Advisors will be able to talk you through the funding options that may be available to you as a small to medium business within Scotland.

See the range of Green Skills Training courses available from Borders College

