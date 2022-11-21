iSpring Solutions Inc. launches Quiz  Maker 11

Alexandria, VA, November 19, 2022 — iSpring Solutions Inc., a global leader in the eLearning software and services sector, launched iSpring Quiz Maker 11 – a convenient, functional, and easy-to-learn quiz creation tool with an intuitive interface. Interactive HTML5 and SCORM quizzes and surveys, and publish them to the web or an LMS.

It’s possible to use templates with 14 question types and illustrate the content with graphics and animations.

Additional key features of iSpring QuizMaker 11:

Customizable Quiz Design . Slide View mode for designing quiz slides. Users can choose one of the pre-designed themes or create one by customizing the layout, color, background, and fonts.

. Slide View mode for designing quiz slides. Users can choose one of the pre-designed themes or create one by customizing the layout, color, background, and fonts. Branching scenarios . Users can build interactive experiences for the examinees: take them to different questions or info slides depending on their answer choices.

. Users can build interactive experiences for the examinees: take them to different questions or info slides depending on their answer choices. Individual Feedback . Create custom feedback messages for each answer choice and enhance feedback with images, videos, or detailed instructions.

. Create custom feedback messages for each answer choice and enhance feedback with images, videos, or detailed instructions. Audio-based questions . Educators can use audio-based questions in their quizzes.

. Educators can use audio-based questions in their quizzes. Quizzes and tests with equations. With the built-in Equation Editor, users can create quizzes and tests with mathematical symbols and expressions: square root, power, integral, and many more.

Educators can create new tests with iSpring Quiz Maker or import existing ones from the Excel tables.

About iSpring Solutions

iSpring Solutions is a global leader in creating award-winning eLearning software.

For over 20 years, the company has developed more than ten stand-alone eLearning tools, including iSpring QuizMaker, iSpring Converter Pro, and iSpring Cam Pro. These tools are highly anticipated among eLearning professionals both separately and together — in iSpring Suite, an all-in-one authoring toolkit.

iSpring is recognized for its beautifully engineered products and exceptional customer service. Over 59,000 customers in more than 170 countries choose iSpring for its high level of performance and reliability. The customer list includes thousands of freelance Instructional Designers and teachers, almost 200 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and educational institutions worldwide, some clients being Microsoft, SAP, Boeing, Dell, Adidas, Procter & Gamble, University of California at Berkeley, Harvard University, and Stanford University. For more information, visit the official website.

