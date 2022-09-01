It’s Wayne’s World at the Commonwealth Games￼

This summer Wayne Robson-Brown, one of our Sports Therapy lecturers had the opportunity to work with some of the best athletes in the world while helping at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Wayne was part of the medical team supporting the athletes at the Games and was based in the purpose-built Athlete’s Village, where he helped athletes prepare and recover from their competitions.

Wayne said: “I was privileged to work in the medical team supporting elite athletes from numerous countries, including South Africa, Canada, India, Nigeria, Jamaica, Kenya, Pakistan, and Barbados. These athletes competed in a range of sports including athletics and para-athletics, cycling, gymnastics, hockey, weightlifting, swimming, and para-swimming.”

“The highlight of my time in Birmingham was providing treatment to Tobi Amusan, who is the World Record holder for the 100m hurdles and won gold at the Games.”

This isn’t the first time Wayne has worked on a high-profile event, having been a part of the medical team at both the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2012. He says that working on events like these is the highlight of any sports therapist’s career and he is truly humbled by these experiences.

Wayne is based in Afan College and teaches on the Level 3 Diploma in Sports Injury Prevention and Management, Level 4 Certificate in Sports Massage Therapy and Level 3 Diploma in Sports Massage Therapy.

At NPTC Group of Colleges, we pride ourselves on having lecturers who have real-world experience within their industries. This allows them to transfer what they have learnt during their careers to the students, to prepare them for the world of work. Wayne is a great example of this as he will be able to transfer what he has learnt working on these global events to his students.

Wayne added: “These courses enable me to share my professional experience with the students and develop their awareness of how the skills they are learning at NPTC Group of Colleges can be used in a rewarding working environment.”

