Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

It’s Wayne’s World at the Commonwealth Games￼

Grŵp NPTC Group September 1, 2022
0 Comments
1st for EPA In Article Block advert Sept 22

This summer Wayne Robson-Brown, one of our Sports Therapy lecturers had the opportunity to work with some of the best athletes in the world while helping at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Wayne was part of the medical team supporting the athletes at the Games and was based in the purpose-built Athlete’s Village, where he helped athletes prepare and recover from their competitions.

Wayne said: “I was privileged to work in the medical team supporting elite athletes from numerous countries, including South Africa, Canada, India, Nigeria, Jamaica, Kenya, Pakistan, and Barbados. These athletes competed in a range of sports including athletics and para-athletics, cycling, gymnastics, hockey, weightlifting, swimming, and para-swimming.”

“The highlight of my time in Birmingham was providing treatment to Tobi Amusan, who is the World Record holder for the 100m hurdles and won gold at the Games.”

This isn’t the first time Wayne has worked on a high-profile event, having been a part of the medical team at both the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2012. He says that working on events like these is the highlight of any sports therapist’s career and he is truly humbled by these experiences.

Wayne is based in Afan College and teaches on the Level 3 Diploma in Sports Injury Prevention and Management, Level 4 Certificate in Sports Massage Therapy and Level 3 Diploma in Sports Massage Therapy.

At NPTC Group of Colleges, we pride ourselves on having lecturers who have real-world experience within their industries. This allows them to transfer what they have learnt during their careers to the students, to prepare them for the world of work. Wayne is a great example of this as he will be able to transfer what he has learnt working on these global events to his students.

Wayne added: “These courses enable me to share my professional experience with the students and develop their awareness of how the skills they are learning at NPTC Group of Colleges can be used in a rewarding working environment.”

If you would like to learn more about our Sport Therapy courses or any of our Applied Therapies courses, please click on the links below.

Sport Therapy

Applied Therapies

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Grŵp NPTC Group

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this