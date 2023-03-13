Job ready students impress local employers!

Students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) recently took part in a Careers Event with local employers as part of National Careers Week (6th-11th March).

Representatives from a broad range of local employers and universities, including HSBC, Playtonic Games and the Hilton, St. George’s Park, visited the College to provide talks, offer advice and conduct mock interviews with learners.

The event was a chance for learners across the College to gain an insight into different industries and career options, as well as the job and apprenticeship opportunities available. Representatives from the College’s University Centre and local universities were also available to provide information about progressing on to higher education.

Additionally, learners participated in mock interviews with employers to build their confidence with interview scenarios and give them real experience of an interview with someone they do not know. They also received valuable feedback from employers to help them identify their strengths and weaknesses for future employment opportunities.

Some of the employers taking part also had job opportunities within their organisations, giving students the additional chance to make industry contacts and network with businesses about real job opportunities.

Aanisah Evans, Course Leader at Burton and South Derbyshire College, said: “BSDC is committed to preparing students for taking their next steps after college, whether that’s applying for university or a job in their chosen industry. Taking part in mock interviews with real employers gives students experience of attending job interviews, which will encourage them to be job ready and give them the confidence to stand out when applying for jobs in the future. The event was also a great opportunity for employers to meet the emerging talent we have coming through who will be the next generation of employees in their chosen industries.”

