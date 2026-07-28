Kirklees College celebrates the impact of adult education as it launches its new adult course guide

Kirklees College has launched not only its new Adult Course Guide for September 2026, but also a brand-new video, ‘Your Next Chapter’, which highlights the meaningful impact of adult and community education at the college.

Produced in collaboration with Sam Teale Productions, an award-winning production company based in Kirklees, the new video shines a spotlight on many staff and students from within the college’s close-knit community.

The video is a timely reminder of the importance of adult education in supporting local communities, people, and the economy. Earlier this year, the Association of Colleges published a series of statistics about the under-funding of adult education in the UK, but also highlighted that almost two-thirds of adults who participated in learning or training reported at least one work-related benefit in 2024, while almost half reported health and wellbeing benefits. ‘Your Next Chapter’ contributes to this important conversation by bringing these facts to life through the real, human stories of Kirklees College’s adult learners.

What impact does the college have on its students, and what do the staff think?

The video opens with Sharon Archer, Curriculum Director for Adult Education at Kirklees College, speaking about the impact of adult and community education and its need for support.

It then includes passionate interviews with a variety of staff and students within the college, including Curriculum Director Steve Plumstead, who was a student before becoming a lecturer and eventually a member of the college’s management team.

At Kirklees College, adult education is about creating opportunities and changing the lives of approximately 6,000 students each year. This impact spans apprenticeships, maths and English qualifications, community courses, long and short courses, Access to HE diplomas, and flexible learning pathways that support individuals to make the next steps in their careers.

The video celebrates and puts a particular focus on different Kirklees College learners on some of those pathways mentioned. Brittany O’Sullivan, who overcame serious personal challenges but is now thriving on a Fabrication and Welding apprenticeship; Benjamin Atkinson, who moved from working within the hospitality industry to becoming a trainee teacher at the college; and Sanaa Shaqeel, who now wants to become a teacher herself after seeing the impact that community education was having on her and other learners.

The video concludes with Sharon Archer emphasising the college’s commitment to gaining more funding and continuing this strong impact.

Sharon Archer said: “Kirklees College is more than a place of learning – it is a place where futures are shaped, confidence is built and aspirations become reality. Whether you’re looking to gain new skills, change direction, or achieve a long-held goal, we are here to support you every step of the way. This video celebrates the heart of our college: our students, our staff and the vibrant communities we serve.”

Kirklees College Principal and Chief Executive Palvinder Singh added: “We’re pleased to share our new Adult Learner video, which showcases the positive impact of adult education at our college and highlights the opportunities available to learners looking to develop new skills, retrain, or progress in their careers.

The video features the experiences of our adult learners and demonstrates how further education can help people build confidence, gain qualifications, and achieve their personal and professional goals.”