Kirklees College named as a finalist in the prestigious AoC Beacon Awards

Kirklees College has been announced as one of the finalists in the annual Association of Colleges (AoC) Beacon Awards in the NOCN Group Award for Mental Health and Wellbeing.

The award submission outlined the college’s current initiative of implementing trauma informed, restorative approaches in student support to aid student’s mental health and wellbeing. The purpose of embedding this approach is to ensure inclusion is maximised and to allow all students the best opportunities to succeed, despite barriers to learning that may arise due to mental health and wellbeing concerns.

The college’s work in this area clearly impressed the Beacon Awards judges and the college is delighted to be recognised for the way this key strategic initiative is helping its students.

Association of Colleges’ Beacon Awards celebrate the best and most innovative practice among UK colleges each year.

Palvinder Singh, Principal and Chief Executive of Kirklees College said:

“We are so delighted that the college has been nominated for this very important work in driving one of key strategic priorities of becoming an anti-racist, trauma informed and restorative college. Well done KC Community.”

Mark White CBE DL, Chair of AoC’s Charitable Trust said:

“The AoC Beacon Awards showcase exactly why colleges are so important to every community and why people value them. This award recognises the critical role undertaken by boards, governors and governance professionals developing capacity for sustained improvement in the quality of provision for students.”

The AoC Beacon Award Winners will be announced in Spring 2024.

