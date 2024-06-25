Kirklees College unveils £1.5million Reptile House at specialist Animal Care centre

On Saturday 22 June, Kirklees College (@kirkleescollege) opened the doors to its brand-new Reptile House at the college’s Taylor Hill Animal Centre in Huddersfield. The college has invested £1.5million in this specialist facility, which replaces the current reptile glasshouse and houses a range of modern training equipment, including an Aquatics Centre, Reptile House and workshop space.

The new state-of-the-art facility was opened by special celebrity guest Matt Jackson-Smith from Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet during a community fun day at the centre. The film crew also filmed segments for the show during Matt’s visit for the upcoming series of the popular TV show, including the new centre, existing facilities and a range of animals.

Hundreds of people from the local community and friends and family of Kirklees College’s staff also came to enjoy the day. There was face painting, animal handling, games, quizzes and craft stalls for the whole family to get involved with. Taylor Hill Animal Centre has been running community days for a number of years and they are always a hit, allowing the public the rare chance to see all the amazing and adorable animals that call the centre home.

During the opening ceremony, Stephen Finney, Curriculum Area Manager for Animal Care and Land-Based studies said:

“We have welcomed thousands of students through the doors of Taylor Hill Animal Centre over the years and seen first-hand how our centre inspires young people to pursue a career in Animal Care. This new building will help the college to futureproof its offer in this essential vocation and be able to inspire the next generation and create opportunities for local young people to study Animal Care.”

Stephen Finney went on to thank Palvinder and the college for investing in the facility. Palvinder added:

“This new facility is testament to our college values of Kindness, Unity and Excellence, as we have worked together in unity to create an excellent facility to be enjoyed by present and future students. Thank you to everyone involved in the planning, building and opening of the Reptile House, your commitment to this project is testament to our college’s mission of creating opportunities, changing lives.”

As the college gears up to welcome a new cohort of students in September 2024, the Reptile House opening was also a chance for staff and students at Taylor Hill Animal Centre to come together and celebrate the successes of the 2023/24 year.