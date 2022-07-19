Lack of personalisation deters Brits from further and higher education

Half of Brits believe they would have been more successful in their studies if the learning experience was more personalised and engaging, according to new research from Immersify Education.

More than a quarter (28%) admit they struggled at school because of the learning style, with more than one in five (23%) saying they didn’t go to university because they knew the education style wouldn’t suit them.

With so many people admitting they found studying challenging, it’s no surprise that more than a third (36%) believe the current education system is not fit for purpose.

In fact, three in five (61%) of those surveyed believe more needs to be done to make education accessible to those from poorer economic backgrounds, while 60% say more needs to be done to make education accessible to those with disabilities.

When it comes to ways of learning, two in five (39%) say they find traditional learning methods boring, leading to more than half (54%) saying they would have enjoyed studying more if the learning experience was personalised.

The research from Immersify Education, the organisation creating interactive learning resources for the modern student, reveals visual aids help more than half (54%) learn and retain information, while two in five (42%) say they rely heavily on technology to learn.

When asked how they learn best, Brits say they prefer to put something into practice themselves rather than listening to someone telling them how to do something, while studying alone is preferred over group study.

Top 10 ways people learn:

By doing something themselves (42%) By studying alone (25%) By listening (20%) By continually using different methods to learn new skills (19%) By watching videos (19%) By reading traditional materials – textbooks etc. (18%) By seeing someone presenting something (15%) By reading more modern materials, such as blogs and online articles (11%) By following relevant accounts / people studying the same field on social media (8%) By studying in a group (7%)

“No two people learn and retain information in the exact same way, so education shouldn’t have a one size fits all approach. Our research shows that many people have been deterred from continuing their educational journey because they didn’t think the learning style would work from them. Here at Immersify Education, we appreciate that different people need different tools to be able to achieve their full potential and this is the exact reason we’re passionate about enhancing the learning experience and making it accessible to all,” comments Chloe Barrett, CEO, Immersify Education.

The Immersify Education platform utilises augmented reality, gamification and personalisation to create engaging learning experiences. Its first product, ‘Immersify Dental,’ bridges the gap between theoretical and practical learning in dental education by utilising advanced and accessible technology, interactive experiences, expert content and gamified and personalised learning.

“Our Immersify Dental platform is the ultimate platform for dental students, allowing students with different learning styles and abilities to choose modules which suit their requirements. We have ambitious growth plans for the coming years and we are currently working on diversifying the Immersify platform for other academic areas, as our new research makes it clear that more needs to be done to make learning accessible across the board,” concludes Chloe.

