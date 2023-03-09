Lanarkshire Beauty Lecturer wins top award

At South Lanarkshire College lecturers are award winning and specialists in their field.

Beauty Therapy lecturer Dawn Paterson Ross, recently excelled in her industry when she won both the regional Southwest, and National awards for ‘Semi Permanent Makeup Specialist of the Year’ at the Scottish Makeup Awards 2023.

Dawn who has been a lecturer at South Lanarkshire College since 2009 has been working in further education since 2003, Dawn also owns her own business Dawn Paterson Ross Permanent Makeup & Scalp Artist within Therapy.

Dawn said “I run my business Dawn Paterson Ross Permanent Makeup & Scalp Artist from a salon in Saltcoats, where I offer all aspects of micropigmentation and permanent makeup, including eyebrows, lips, eyes, and scalp. Alongside the more aesthetic treatments I provide brow bar services to maintain clients’ eyebrows between permanent makeup treatments”.

Dawn continued: “I love working with clients and seeing their faces when they are delighted with the results, so I was on cloud nine when I heard about the Make-up Artistry award nomination! I just did not expect it”.

“I’d heard in December that I was a finalist in the competition – apparently, they scout your work and clients nominate you.

Dawn explains “The winners were decided by industry experts and public votes, alongside ‘supporting evidence’ such as client feedback”.

Dawn’s Curriculum Manager Joanne Warwick said “We were delighted when we heard about Dawn’s nomination and were absolutely blown away when we heard she had won.

Her win came as no surprise to her colleagues and students at South Lanarkshire College though, as Dawn is a truly inspiring lecturer, she is always ahead of the curve with new ideas and concepts for teaching in the classroom and her continuing professional development in new fields, is truly inspiring to her students”.

The Scottish Make Up Awards were launched in 2020 and the ceremony was held at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Glasgow on Sunday, February 19.

