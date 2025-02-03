Lancashire and Cumbria IoT prepares students for industry with employer-led training 

Students at the Lancashire and Cumbria Institute of Technology’s (IoT) Preston College site are being prepared for the realities of the workplace from the moment they step through the doors.

The softer skills employers need from their workforces are embedded into the IoT courses from the outset. Punctuality and professionalism are non-negotiable. Arriving late because of a missed bus is not an acceptable excuse. Forgetting the correct personal protective equipment for a construction course is equally unacceptable.

According to Simon Nixon, Principal of Preston College, employers are increasingly prioritising attitude and accountability over technical skills – something the IoT model is designed to address.

Nixon said: “Employers are crying out for attitude and accountability. The message we get from businesses is that technical skills can be taught relatively easily. What’s harder to instil is a strong work ethic – arriving on time, taking responsibility, and demonstrating good workplace behaviours. That’s what we focus on from day one.”

To support this, the college emphasises five core values – attendance, achievement, aspiration, attitude, and accountability – ensuring students develop essential workplace behaviours alongside their technical training.

Preston College is taking a holistic approach to employability, incorporating wider life lessons into its curriculum. Tutorials cover topics such as crime prevention, substance abuse, and the long-term impact of poor choices on career prospects.

“Further education is about more than just teaching a trade,” Nixon says. “A construction course, for example, isn’t just about learning how to lay bricks – it’s about discipline, turning up on time, having the right equipment, and understanding health and safety. These are the fundamentals of being employable.”

As a founding partner of the Lancashire and Cumbria IoT, Preston College is working closely with employers to shape its courses around industry demands. Regular advisory groups ensure businesses have direct input into curriculum development.

“We invite employers to meet with our curriculum leaders and ask, ‘Does this meet your needs?’” Nixon explains. “If not, we adapt. There’s constant interaction to ensure we’re aligned with industry requirements.”

With technology and market demands evolving rapidly, the college is committed to responding quickly. “If we have the staff and resources in place, we can adapt within months,” Nixon says. “The worst-case scenario is implementing a new course the following year, but we aim to move faster wherever possible.”

While traditional IoT sectors like construction and engineering continue to thrive, the college is expanding into new areas, particularly health and social care. A mental health foundation degree launching in September aims to address the growing demand for mental health professionals.

“Mental health issues are on the rise, and we see it in our students and across society,” Nixon says. “This course will be critical in equipping the workforce to tackle these challenges.”

As part of the IoT, Preston College is seizing the opportunity to strengthen employer partnerships and collaborate with other colleges and universities. Nixon sees the initiative as a game-changer for both learners and businesses.

“It’s an exciting project. We’ve hit our targets in both years of the IoT, and now we can build on that by encouraging students and businesses to engage with us,” he says.

With lower costs than traditional university routes and access to cutting-edge industry equipment, the IoT is providing a flexible and cost-effective pathway to employment.

Nixon adds: “Our message to businesses is simple: talk to us. If we don’t meet your needs today, we’ll work to ensure we do in the future. Our goal is to equip the region with the skills it needs to thrive,”