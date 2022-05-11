Last chance to nominate in this year’s Thurrock Education Awards

Parents, colleagues and young people have through to this weekend to make a nomination for the 2022 Thurrock Education Awards.

The awards are an opportunity to recognise excellence in the borough’s early years, school and post-16 education, including teachers, support staff, teams, head teachers, governors and trusts that have gone the extra mile.

Cllr Barry Johnson, Cabinet Member for Education, said:

“Nominations have been pouring in this year, recognising so much fantastic talent from across the borough and those who have been proactively sharing their effort and enthusiasm within education. Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to make a nomination so far.

“Now is your final chance to take part this year and put someone, or a group or team, forward for an award to have their hard work and dedication to supporting our children and young people formally recognised as part of the awards.”

There are 11 award categories this year and nominations can be submitted online at thurrock.gov.uk/education-awards through to 11.59pm, Sunday 15 May.

