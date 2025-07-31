Latest EWC stats provide a comprehensive picture of Wales’ education workforce

The Education Workforce Council (EWC) has published its Annual Education Workforce Statistics 2025, the independent, professional regulator’s most comprehensive source of intelligence on those who work in schools, further education, youth work, and adult/work-based learning in Wales.

The data, which is sourced from the EWC’s Register of Education Practitioners, contains information on the 91,253 individuals registered with the EWC (the highest number ever) and provide insights into trends in workforce growth, retention, and diversity. For the first time, it also includes data on adult learning practitioners, and principals or senior leaders working in further education. This follows a new Welsh Government requirement in May 2024 for these practitioners to register with the EWC and have their conduct and practice regulated.

Some of the key trends in the 2025 release

When considering the 2025 statistics, it’s important to note that the EWC has undertaken significant data cleansing work over the past two years to further improve the quality and completeness of the Register. As a result, some figures may not be directly comparable with previous years, particularly where duplicate or outdated entries have been removed, or missing data has been added.

Long-term retention remains strong amongst school teachers

Over 75% of those who registered in 2020 are still practising five years later. In contrast, retention among further education support staff and work-based learning practitioners remains below 50%.

Ethnic diversity data is steadily improving

As a result of the EWC’s data cleansing work, the percentage of individuals registered in certain categories whose ethnicity is unknown has reduced by as much as 19.3%. The most ethnically diverse groups include school learning support workers (8.1% Black, Asian or minority ethnic) and independent school support staff (8.2%). However, the majority of the workforce across all sectors continues to identify as White.

Welsh language skills vary widely

Whilst a third of school teachers declare they can speak Welsh, only 9.8% of independent school teachers and 9.2% of adult learning practitioners do so. Fewer still report the ability to work through the medium of Welsh.

Releasing the report, EWC Interim Chief Executive, Lisa Winstone said

“We are pleased to present our Annual Education Workforce Statistics for 2025. The information it includes is vital in helping us understand how the education workforce is evolving and where further focus is needed.

“By sharing this data, we aim to support constructive debate and evidence-based decision-making across education policy, including in key areas such as playing our part in supporting the delivery of the Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan.”

The EWC will also be hosting a briefing event in October to look more in depth at the data and to understand any emerging trends. Information on this event, including how to book, will be available shortly via the EWC’s channels.

The full Annual Education Workforce Statistics for Wales 2025 is available to read now via the EWC website.