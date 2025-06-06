learndirect Teams Up with The Open University to Offer New Route to a Full Honours Degree

learndirect has announced a new progression agreement with The Open University (OU), offering learners on selected Online Degree Pathways the chance to graduate with a full BA or BSc Honours degree from one of the UK’s most respected universities.

The UK’s leading online learning provider continues its mission to make education more accessible and flexible for all by creating clear and affordable routes to university-level qualifications.

Through this agreement, eligible learners who complete one of learndirect’s Online Degree Pathways, which covers Year 1 and Year 2, will be able to transfer their credits and apply to enter into Year 3 of the OU’s BA/BSc (Honours) Open degree, which is a flexible and multidisciplinary programme recognised worldwide.

Wayne Janse van Rensburg, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at learndirect, said:

“We are proud to be working with The Open University to create a new progression route for our learners. For those on eligible courses, this means they can begin their studies with learndirect and graduate with a full OU degree without the need for relocation, and with greater control over how and when they learn. It’s a more accessible, flexible, and affordable way to reach university-level education.”

The Open University was named the Daily Mail University of the Year for Teaching Excellence 2025, ranks in the top three UK universities for employability (University Compare 2025), and is one of just 34 universities to receive Gold in the Teaching Excellence Framework 2023.

Through this pathway, learners can complete their final year with the OU entirely online. Funding options may be available to help cover tuition costs, depending on where learners live and circumstances.

If learners successfully complete Years 1 and 2 with learndirect, then they will have an opportunity to pursue their final year with the OU, where they will have the flexibility to select a route that reflects their overall career or academic goal.

The new progression route is available to learners enrolled on selected Online Degree Pathways, with topics ranging from law, computing, and accounting to health and social care, business and management and cyber security.