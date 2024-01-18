Lecture unravels the mysteries of electromagnetic waves 

A public lecture at the University of Chester (@uochester) will unravel the mysteries of electromagnetic waves.

Bin Yang, Professor of Electromagnetics and Measurements at the University will deliver his inaugural lecture, Measuring the Invisible: from Electromagnetic Measurement to Real-World Impact, on Thursday, February 8 in room 017 in the Anna Sutton Building at Exton Park. Tea and coffee will the served in the foyer from 6pm with the lecture starting at 6.30pm.

Bin will discuss how in the vast realm of science and technology, there exists an invisible force that surrounds us, governs our world and shapes the future. This force is electromagnetism and its measurement lies at the heart of our understanding and mastery of the natural world.

In this inaugural lecture, Bin will unravel the mysteries of electromagnetic waves, from their fundamental principles to advanced measurement techniques. Through examples and insights, the audience will discover how these invisible waves are harnessed and quantified to drive innovation and progress across various industries, from telecommunications to healthcare, from material microstructure to energy storage, from industrial quality-inspection to space exploration. With each precise measurement, new possibilities are unlocked that impact the real world in profound ways.

Bin graduated from Beijing University in Posts and Telecommunications, China, in 2001. He received MSc and PhD degrees in Electronic Engineering in 2004 and 2008 respectively, from the Antenna and Electromagnetics Group of the Department of Electronic Engineering, Queen Mary University of London. After the PhD, Dr Yang remained in the Antenna and Electromagnetics Group of QMUL as a Postdoctoral Researcher. In September 2013, he moved to the University of Bolton as a Lecturer and joined the University of Chester as a Senior Lecturer in September 2015. He was then promoted to Associate Professor in Terahertz Engineering and Professor of Electromagnetics and Measurements.

Places are free and can be booked for in person attendance or to watch online. Visit here to reserve a place.

