Lee Stafford Education Foundation shortlisted for national business award

The Lee Stafford Education Foundation is celebrating after being shortlisted for Educator of the Year, sponsored by Wella Professional, at HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards 2023.

Widely regarded as one of the industry’s most prestigious events, the awards recognise the names that have achieved business brilliance, helping uphold Britain’s reputation as a world leader in hairdressing expertise.

North Kent College is partnered with The Lee Stafford Education Foundation for all three campuses, Dartford, Gravesend, and Tonbridge. The Lee Stafford Academy provides 24, Level 2 and 3 Lee Stafford specific recipes, and the package of support which sits alongside these qualifications. This allows the College to bring world-class standard teaching to our hairdressing students. North Kent College’s Lee Stafford Education salons are the only affiliated salons in Kent and Southeast London and there are only 9 across the UK that are open to the public.

The Lee Stafford Education Foundation reached the finals after submitting an attention-grabbing entry, detailing the skills and experience that have contributed to their career success to date. Following an intensive judging process, they will now attend the 25th British Hairdressing Business Awards, held this year on Monday 3 July 2023 at London’s Park Plaza Westminster Bridge.

Founder Lee Stafford says: ‘I still can’t believe it! The awards are so respected across the industry, so just to reach the finals is a huge honour. I’m up against some incredible competition but I just hope that the judges see my drive and passion – I’m keeping everything crossed!’

Jayne Lewis-Orr, Executive Director of the British Hairdressing Business Awards says: ‘HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards are an annual celebration of business acumen, and the people and companies going the extra mile to ensure that creativity and commercial success go hand in hand. Once again, our judging panel was overwhelmed with the standard of entries. To make the shortlist for this category, nominees need to demonstrate a passionate approach to education, with the technical, creative and business skills to back it up. The Lee Stafford Education Foundation should feel incredibly proud to have achieved that and finalised alongside such impressive talent.’

A total of 17 trophies will be awarded at the event, which was launched in 1998 and has previously honoured names including Trevor Sorbie, TONI&GUY, Sophia Hilton, Colin McAndrew and Casey Coleman.

