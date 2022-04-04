Leeds Trinity University announces new schools to support strategic plan

The University has created four new Schools and is investing in its leadership as it prepares for significant growth.

The four separate Schools of Business, Computer Science, Digital and Screen Media, and Law have been introduced as key areas of potential growth and innovation for the institution. The Schools have been identified as opportunities for increased student recruitment and will support closer connections with the Leeds City Region.

As part of this transformation, Leeds Trinity has appointed four new Heads of School to lead these significant remits. The Heads will focus on enhancing student experience, recruitment, retention and satisfaction. They will also encourage excellence in academic and operational performance, in addition to supporting the University’s strategy to expand Research and Knowledge Exchange.

The new Heads of School will be joining Leeds Trinity in the coming weeks. They are:

Professor Hesham Al-Sabbahy, Head of School of Business. Hesham joins from Global Banking School (GBS), where he is a Dean, and was previously Head of Business and Management at Northumbria University, which was named THE Business School of the Year during his tenure. Prior to this, he was Head of Department at Anglia Ruskin University and Programme Director at the University of Surrey.

Professor Edmond Prakash, Head of School of Computer Science. Edmond joins from Cardiff Metropolitan University where he is Associate Dean for Research and Professor of Computer Science with an expertise in computer games technology.

Nathan Kelly, Head of School of Digital and Screen Media. Nathan is currently Head of Faculty of Arts, Creative, Digital and Screen Industries at Bradford College. He has a career background in the theatre and broadcasting and has over 25 years of academic experience as a teacher, manager and senior leader in both HE and FE arts, creative and media education.

Steve Bravery, Head of School of Law. Steve is currently Senior Lecturer in Law, and Employability Lead, for the Law School at University of Derby. As a solicitor he has worked in the criminal, immigration and parole board jurisdictions, with particular interest in the treatment of foreign nationals in the criminal justice system.

Professor Malcolm Todd, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Leeds Trinity University, said:

“We are extremely excited to welcome our new colleagues to Leeds Trinity University. As we put the Strategic Plan into action, we are investing in our academic structures to drive future growth and potential. The Schools of Business, Computer Science, Digital and Screen Media, and Law are key areas for the University and provide real opportunity.

“The new appointments will support our bold aspirations to innovate and provide a substantial boost to strengthening the student experience, our academic reputation and capacity in Research and Knowledge Exchange. I look forward to working with Hesham, Edmond, Nathan and Steve to deliver our plans.”

Dave Betts, Director of Academic Strategy and Resourcing at the University, added:

“We are very pleased to be welcoming Hesham, Edmond, Nathan and Steve to Leeds Trinity. In their roles, they will drive forward the significant growth identified for their Schools at a time of pace and energy for the University.

“In addition, they will be supported by Deputy Heads of School – new posts that provide a pathway for the next generation of academic leaders at Leeds Trinity. As a whole, this investment is designed to underpin the University’s strategic priorities and help us achieve our ambitious goals.”

Providing a framework for the institution’s growth plans, Leeds Trinity University’s Strategic Plan 2021-2026 is built around the four Strategic Pillars of ‘Education and Experience’, ‘People and Sustainability’, ‘Research, Impact and Innovation’, and ‘Careers and Enterprise’. This is supported by the two key themes of Digital Futures and the Leeds City Region.

