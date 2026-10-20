Lift College launches £1,000 Second Chance Bursary for adults returning to study

Lift College has launched the Second Chance Bursary: £1,000 for one UK adult who left school without a grade 4 in English or maths and is now studying again. It is open to learners at any UK college, sixth form, university or regulated online college, on any course at any level, not just Lift College learners. Round 1 closes on 31 January 2027.

Lift College, the UK online college at liftcollege.co.uk, has opened applications for its Second Chance Bursary. The bursary pays £1,000 to one adult in each round, paid directly into the winner’s own UK bank account.

Open to learners at any college

Applicants do not need to study with Lift College, and no purchase or enrolment with Lift College is needed to apply. The bursary is open to anyone who:

lives in the UK and is aged 21 or over on the closing date;

left school without a grade 4 (or a grade C) in GCSE English or GCSE maths;

is now enrolled, or holds an offer, at a UK further education college, sixth form, university or regulated online college, on any course at any level.

Employees of Lift College Limited and their immediate family are not eligible.

How to apply

Applicants fill in one short form, with a statement of up to 400 words on why they left school without those grades, what they are studying now and why, and what £1,000 would change. Spelling and grammar are not judged. A judging panel reads every shortlisted statement in full and chooses the winner, who is paid within 30 days of the decision. The bursary runs in rounds, with more than one round each year. Round 1 closes on 31 January 2027.

Dr Kate Strohm, Managing Director, Lift College, said:

“Many adults who left school without English or maths go back to it later, around work and family, and the cost of studying lands on them at the hardest moment. The Second Chance Bursary is for them, wherever they are studying. They do not need to be a Lift College learner. If you are back in a classroom or studying at a kitchen table, we want to hear your story.”