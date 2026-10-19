Lift College partners with Tutors & Exams to give online GCSE and A Level learners a guaranteed place to sit their exams

Lift College learners can now sit AQA and Pearson Edexcel GCSE and A Level exams in person at any of ten Tutors & Exams centres across England, with entry, venue and invigilation arranged through the partnership.

Lift College, the Ofqual-regulated online college behind liftcollege.co.uk, has signed a national examination partnership with Tutors & Exams, the family-owned specialist that operates ten dedicated examination centres across England. Every Lift College GCSE and A Level learner can now study entirely online and then sit their written exams in person at a Tutors & Exams centre, with entry, venue and invigilation arranged through the partnership. Lift College courses follow the AQA and Pearson specifications, so learners sit exactly the same exams and receive exactly the same certificates as students in schools and colleges.

What the partnership means for learners

Sitting exams as a private candidate has historically been one of the hardest parts of studying outside a school or college. Learners have often had to find a centre themselves, arrange entries independently and travel long distances to unfamiliar venues. Under this partnership, that friction is removed. Lift College enrols the learner, provides the taught course and tutor support, and manages exam entry directly with Tutors & Exams. On exam day, learners sit their papers at a professional Tutors & Exams centre with trained invigilators, in a room that is designed and equipped specifically for regulated assessment.

Kate Strohm, Managing Director, Lift College said:

“The whole point of Lift is that returning to study should feel easy. You start with a free trial, you pay month by month, and you stop whenever you need to. The one thing we could not control was the exam day itself, and now we can. Tutors & Exams are, quite simply, the best in the country at looking after private candidates. Their centres are professional, welcoming and run by people who genuinely care about every learner who walks through the door. Our learners are in the safest possible hands.”

Exams at ten centres across England

Lift College learners can sit their exams at any Tutors & Exams centre in Birmingham, Bolton, Coventry, Doncaster, High Wycombe, Mitcham, Newcastle, Romford, St Neots or Taunton. Established in 2014 and headquartered in Coventry, Tutors & Exams has enabled thousands of learners outside mainstream education to take their exams in a safe, secure and supportive environment. Its centres assess more than 95 per cent of all GCSE and A Level specifications, including AQA, Pearson Edexcel and OCR, all centre staff are professionally trained with enhanced DBS clearance, and every venue sits close to major road and rail links.

Ben Connors, Managing Director, Tutors & Exams, said:

“It is fantastic to partner with an education provider whose core values align so closely with our own. Lift College shares our belief that education should be accessible, flexible and built around the individual learner. At Tutors & Exams, our purpose has always been to remove barriers to education and assessment. No learner should find their opportunities limited simply because they study outside of a traditional school or college setting. By working with partners such as Lift College, we can provide learners with a clear pathway from learning through to assessment, supported by a national network of professional examination centres. We are delighted to welcome Lift College learners to Tutors & Exams and look forward to supporting them throughout their examination journey.”

This release was first published on liftcollege.co.uk on 11 September 2026.