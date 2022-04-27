Liverpool is launchpad for CISI and Next Gen Planners careers and skills festival

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) and NextGen Planners present CHANGE on 5th October 2022 at the Camp and Furnace warehouse in Liverpool. An exciting, new style of financial planning and advice event designed to showcase the career potential of the profession.

There is an urgent need to attract talent to planning and advice careers. Recruitment struggles are common, as few young people talk about financial planning, and fewer know about it as a career.

Recent FCA data showed only 6% of authorised advisers are under 30. There is clearly a need to signpost the job opportunities for young talent and demonstrate how dynamic and fulfilling careers in financial planning can be.

“Communities are important to young people, so let’s highlight the many networks available in in our financial planning profession. Entrepreneurism, sustainability and life balance are all career aspects that appeal to this generation and they can all be found in our dynamic profession – we just need to demonstrate it. CHANGE will not just educate planners on personal branding, technical sessions on being the best administrator, paraplanner or planner they can be right now but also provide sessions on how to develop into leadership roles. Critically providing a means for people to boast about working in this profession to friends and start creating their own lifelong peer partnerships from which they will learn, as so many of our current financial planning icons have from each other. We hope many icons of today will join us at CHANGE to share their experiences and expertise with those coming through,” said Sally Plant, CISI Head of Financial Planning.

Adam Owen, Head of Content at NextGen Planners said:

“We are at an epoch defining moment in our profession and it is vital that we support a new generation to create a legacy that will provide inclusive personal financial planning to a new type of client. At NextGen Planners, we believe that collaboration should be at the heart of our profession and working with CISI to produce an event that brings together so many communities shows that when we pull together we can speak with one voice.”

Sessions from CHANGE will be live streamed into universities, so those graduating this summer will be excited by the breadth and versatility of a career in financial planning and advice roles.

Those collaborating in this exciting, innovative event include Paraplanning Mentoring Hub Club, Empowered Live and Her Future Bright and Financial Adviser Mentorship (FAM), providing an opportunity for everyone to come together, engage with their profession, innovate and then spread the word.

The event will include an all-day podcast hosted by Citywire NMA, and include keynote speakers from the founder of Mulberry, with many more to be announced soon. Sessions on team building, challenging client conversations, top tips on pensions administration, communicating crypto as an asset form to clients verbally and in writing, will all be included.

Booking information for CHANGE can be accessed here

