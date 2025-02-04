Liverpool Theatre School Partners with Middlesex University to Launch Dance Degree with ‘Dual City’ Training

Liverpool Theatre School is joining forces with Middlesex University to deliver a dance degree, which will be taught by industry professionals in both Liverpool and London. The new BA Hons degree programme starts with Liverpool Theatre School’s Level 5 or Level 6 Diploma in Dance before students go to Middlesex University in London for a final year of training to gain the BA Hons degree.

As part of the collaboration, Liverpool Theatre School students who gain a Diploma in Dance Level 5, or Level 6, will automatically be accepted for degree study on the Dance programme at Middlesex University, with their professional training counting towards BA (hons). The dance degree is open to new students applying for Liverpool Theatre School, as well as those who are currently training at the centre of excellence.

The degree programme at Middlesex University, which is designed to improve opportunities for talented young performers to enter the industry, will complement the range of specialist dance and musical theatre training courses already provided at Liverpool Theatre School, with auditions taking place in the coming months.

“The unique delivery model of this new dance degree means young performers can begin full-time professional training at Liverpool Theatre School from the age of 16, and potentially graduate with BA (hons) in dance from Middlesex University by the time they are 19 years old. A head start like this could be a huge advantage for anyone who is serious about a career in dance,” said Maxine Ellis, Principal at Liverpool Theatre School.

She added: “We’re incredibly excited to be joining forces with Middlesex University as we work together to help make undergraduate dance programmes, as well as opportunities to train in London, more accessible to young performers with talent, particularly those facing barriers of cost and location. I’m confident our degree students will welcome the seamless transition from Liverpool Theatre School to Middlesex University as they reap the benefits of training in two thriving creative cities.”

Claire Farmer, Interim Director of Programmes – Dance, at Middlesex University, said: “We are excited to embark on this partnership with Liverpool Theatre School and welcome diploma students into our thriving creative industries community. With a strong focus on industry and collaboration, Middlesex aims to develop dance artists for a wide range of roles in the creative industries. We look forward to seeing where their training at Liverpool Theatre School will take them as they further develop their creative identity and exciting future prospects with us.”

Liverpool Theatre School, whose patrons include Wayne Sleep OBE and Anita Dobson, is committed to improving access to high level professional training for all talented young performers, including those from working class and marginalised backgrounds. The performing arts school offers a range of scholarships and bursaries, such as the Dance and Drama Awards (DaDAs) and the Sir Ken Dodd Scholarship, to help support students facing financial barriers. The Liverpool-based college became the first to axe audition fees in 2018 in a bid to encourage a more diverse range of students to apply, with many drama schools following suit.

Liverpool Theatre School’s former students and graduates have gone on to enjoy successful careers in the industry, whether dancing professionally, working as choreographers or performing in hit shows such as Mamma Mia!, Frozen, SIX, Starlight Express, Blood Brothers and Wicked. Middlesex Dance graduates have gone on to JV2, Boy Blue Entertainment, established their own dance companies, produce award winning dance films and to further postgraduate study in choreography, physiotherapy, dance science and creative practice.

Photo Credit: Brian Slater