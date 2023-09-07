Local duo grow sustainable company

A pair of former students from Barking & Dagenham College have secured a large investment in their sustainable food company whose seeds were sown at their former college.

Güsto Snacks’ was started by Barking & Dagenham College alumni Giuseppe Baidoo, who studied product design, and Claudio Owusu who studied business.

For the past few years, they have been trying to raise capital to grow sales of their sustainable product which uses ‘wonky’ fruits; Güsto makes air-dried snacks using fruit that has been rejected by retailers for not being the right shape, size or colour.

The duo has secured £170,000 in investment for our business to support their growth was led by SFC Capital and joined by the former CEO of Hobbs, Meg Lustman. They have also just launched in major high street retailer WHSmith.

Giuseppe says:

“From starting in Barking & Dagenham College to reaching this point, it’s a significant milestone for us.

Sustainable food plays an incredibly important role in protecting our planet for generations to come and we’re really proud to be playing our part.”

