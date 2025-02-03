Local MP officially opens new science labs at City of Oxford College and University Centre’s city-centre campus

Staff and students welcomed Anneliese Dodds MP to City of Oxford College and University Centre’s city-centre campus on Friday 31 January for the official opening of its new science labs.

The MP for Oxford East cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the science labs, which have been facilitated by £723,600 in funding from the Department for Education’s Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP) and £300,000 from Activate Learning.

The new labs have been designed to enhance learners’ experiences through regular access to modern facilities and equipment, in a bid to inspire them to pursue education and careers in a scientific sector.

The opportunity to work and learn in a new space is highly valued by learners as it enables them to become familiar with modern working environments and settle into industry placements more easily.

Equipment purchases for the new labs were informed by the T Level curriculum to ensure the college is successfully able to deliver the practical aspects of its new T Level in Laboratory Science programme, beginning in September 2025.

During her visit to the Oxpens Road campus, Ms. Dodds was also given a tour of the Rycotewood Furniture Centre and the Music and Performing Arts facilities, before experiencing a practical session in the Care Skills Training Centre.

After the tour and ribbon cutting, Ms. Dodds met with Gary Headland, Chief Executive Officer of Activate Learning, Hannah O’Neill, Group Director of the Academic Studies Faculty and City of Oxford College and University Centre, and Jon Adams, Chief Strategy Officer at Activate Learning, for strategic discussions surrounding challenges in the further education sector.

Anneliese Dodds, the Labour and Co-operative Party Member of Parliament for Oxford East, said:

“It’s great to see how the college is going from strength to strength. It’s fantastic to be opening the new science labs, which will be a terrific resource for students.

“I was also really pleased to see the great work the college is doing in music, dance, politics and a whole variety of other areas.

“I think we can really see here the difference that investment can make to student experience. There’s so much potential amongst these students and it’s incredible to see how well so many of them are doing.

“There are unique things going on at this college and I think the innovation on display here is very impressive.”

Gary Headland, Chief Executive Officer of Activate Learning, said:

“We are incredibly grateful to Anneliese Dodds MP for taking the time to visit our City of Oxford College and University Centre city-centre campus, and open our new science labs.

“Her visit highlights the importance of collaboration between educators and policymakers in ensuring that our students are equipped with the skills and opportunities they need to thrive in their chosen careers.

“It is heartening to see her support for the transformative role that education plays in shaping lives and strengthening our communities.”