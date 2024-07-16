London’s Environmental College Appoints Fuzzy Logic Studio to Spearhead Immersive Learning Strategy

Capel Manor College is set to blend the physical and virtual worlds, thanks to a new partnership with award-winning immersive learning specialists, Fuzzy Logic Studio.

The College is embarking on a journey to enhance its learning delivery using a mix of Augmented and Virtual Reality technologies. These immersive technologies will give students access to tactile, ‘hands-on’ experiences, both in the classroom and at home. Funding for the project came through the Department for Education’s (DfE) Local Skills Improvement Fund (LSIF). Capel Manor College also plans to install two immersive learning suites at its Enfield and Gunnersbury Park campuses.

Claire Curtis, Project Leader of Green Skills at Capel Manor College, said:

“Capel Manor College is excited to offer our students Augmented and Virtual Reality technologies. This will bring a multitude of benefits to our students, transforming the educational landscape and enhancing their understanding of real-world applications.

“By providing more enjoyable and interactive learning facilities, we aim to boost students’ motivation, fostering their creativity, curiosity, knowledge retention, and digital literacy.”

In the coming months, Fuzzy Logic Studio will work with the College’s curriculum leads to develop ten immersive experiences for courses including agriculture, animal management, arboriculture, and floristry. It will also support the Senior Leadership team in creating an immersive learning strategy, to further enrich and enhance the student learning experience.

Peter Routledge, Head of Learning Design at Fuzzy Logic Studio, added,

“We are excited to embark on this new partnership with Capel Manor College. Immersive technologies, such as Augmented and Virtual Reality, can radically impact the student experience by creating a ‘sandbox’ environment where they can visualise and simulate complex concepts without risk. Research has shown that learning powered by immersive technologies improves knowledge retention by up to 75% when compared to other methods.”

“When integrating new technologies into the classroom, it’s critical to take a strategic approach to ensure the long-term success of any solution. Our role will involve helping the College to shape its strategy for embedding immersive learning technologies to maximise the impact for learners, teachers, and ultimately future employers.”

Based in North Shields, Fuzzy Logic Studio specialises in creating immersive learning experiences that build competence at scale. Using tactile game-based learning principles, it delivers engaging solutions that improve knowledge retention and reduce training times. Some of Fuzzy Logic Studio’s clients include, Aston Martin Lagonda, High Value Manufacturing Catapult (HVMC) and the United Nations (UNIDO).

Capel Manor College is London’s only environmental college, offering a diverse range of full and part-time courses in further and higher education for young people and adults. With five campuses across London, the College plays a vital role in the capital’s green agenda, equipping the next generation of land-based sector workers with the skills and knowledge needed to preserve and protect London’s wildlife, national parks, and green spaces.