Lords environment youth engagement programme opens applications

The House of Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee is offering secondary schools, sixth form colleges, and further education colleges the opportunity to work with the Committee by applying for its youth engagement programme for 14-18 year olds.

Selected schools and colleges will work with the committee for a year. The programme will include; virtual sessions with committee Members to discuss committee work and inquiries, the opportunity to advise the committee on what questions to ask Government Ministers during inquiries, and a visit from the Chair of the Committee.

During last year’s programme, schools and colleges from England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, contributed to the Committee’s high-profile report ‘Mobilising action on climate change and environment: behaviour change’.

Baroness Parminter, Chair of the Environment and Climate Change Committee said:

“This unique and exciting opportunity assists the work of the Committee in holding the Government to account and ensure environment and climate change targets are met.

As the students who took part in last year’s engagement programme demonstrated, young people are passionate about the environment and have the intuition to press the Government on the key issues facing our planet.”

The deadline to apply for the next youth engagement programme is 15 June 2023. Schools and colleges will be selected before the summer holiday, and the programme will begin in September 2023.

For more information and to apply for the scheme, visit the Committee’s website.

