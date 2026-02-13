LSEC showcases SEND provision to the Office of the Children’s Commissioner

London South East Colleges welcomed two representatives from the Office of the Children’s Commissioner to its campus yesterday, to meet some of its staff and students.

The visit formed part of ongoing discussions about what colleges need in order to effectively support their students, particularly those with additional needs, and to contribute to future policy development.

The visit followed a virtual roundtable held earlier this month by the Children’s Commissioner. It was attended by our Deputy CEO and Executive Principal, Asfa Sohail, alongside other college leaders. This discussion focused on the findings from its census of schools and colleges, which highlighted significant national challenges around attendance, mental health and the growing pastoral responsibilities placed on education providers.

During today’s visit the guests met with senior leaders, staff and students to understand how the College is addressing these challenges locally. The College showcased its extensive SEND provision and approaches to improving engagement.

Asfa Sohail, Deputy CEO and Executive Principal, said:

“We are delighted to have had the opportunity to showcase our students, our dedicated staff and the work we are doing to support young people with increasingly complex needs. Today’s visit reinforces the importance of placing colleges at the centre of national conversations about inclusion, wellbeing and post‑16 opportunity – and we are pleased to be part of this.”

The Children’s Commissioner is expected to publish further college‑specific findings in the coming months, informed partly by the insights shared through both the roundtable and the visit to London South East Colleges.

London South East Colleges provides outstanding education and training for young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) across the boroughs of Bromley, Bexley and Lambeth:

Nido Volans Centres

The SEND team provides discrete study programmes at Bromley, Bexley and Lambeth Nido Volans Centres. Nido Volans means ‘fly the nest’, and we aim to give our learners the skills, personal development and qualifications they need to work and live with greater independence.

Our employability programmes and extensive employer network help us identify employment opportunities for learners with Special Education Needs and Disabilities, allowing them to work and develop their skills. We also support the development of the skills of young people with more severe to complex needs need to life within the local community through our Independent Living programmes.

Nido Volans – Bromley

The learners develop both employability and independent living skills, supported by our specialist team, to prepare them for their adult life and the world of work. Our facilities at Bromley include our ‘Chefs Table’ training kitchen and restaurant, a manufacturing workshop, horticultural facilities (including a large polytunnel) and a performance space which is home to Greengoose Performing Arts – creating the perfect learning environment to develop learners’ skills.

Nido Volans – Bexley

The facilities at Bexley include an accessible independent living kitchen, a manufacturing workshop, a performance space, art and enterprise, personal presentation and ICT rooms. At the Bexley Campus, learners develop both employability and independent living skills. Students on the Personal Progression Pathways course benefit from the Walnut Tree Theatre Group, where learners participate in musical theatre workshops and a curriculum designed to develop their communication and social interaction skills. The group also put on three shows a year.

Nido Volans – Lambeth

The new facilities at Lambeth include an accessible independent living kitchen, a manufacturing workshop, an art and enterprise studio, a bespoke classroom for our learners with complex needs, and general ICT rooms. At Lambeth, learners develop both employability and independent living skills. Students on the Personal Progression Pathways course benefit from a personalised curriculum. All learners actively use the local community to increase confidence and independence. The facilities are fully accessible and offer dedicated spaces for SaLT, physio and occupational therapy.