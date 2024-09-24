Major developments at independent school following pupil rise and summer investment

THE academic year is off to a first class start at one of the country’s leading independent schools.

St Gerard’s School in Bangor has brought all its pupils – primary and secondary – under the same roof for the first time in its 109-year history.

The move follows a summer of huge investment at the Ffriddoedd Road site, including a new car park and toilet block, access, fencing, furniture, and signage, a major overhaul of the roof, and a £150,000 revamped heating system featuring seven state-of-the-art boilers.

After securing some of the best GCSE and A Level results in Wales – more than double the national average at grades A*/A for both qualifications – headteacher Campbell Harrison said September heralded a new dawn for St Gerard’s, ahead of a raft of further developments in the coming months.

“Bringing the primary school children into the main building and investing further in the facilities for them – including new uniforms – and all our learners was crucial,” he said.

“We want to make this a warm, welcoming environment for everyone, following a 16% rise in pupils over the last 12 months, and have done so with these improvements.

“St Gerard’s was already a positive setting for children and staff, and we have built on that with renovations and a rebrand that take us forward into this academic year with confidence.”

Following the installation of an extended ‘wellness walk’ and play surfaces, future proposals on-site centre around sports facilities – five-a-side pitches, tennis courts and a Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA).

Business Manager Steve Griffiths said national challenges in the sector can be navigated with the continued support of parents, carers and the community, and they are looking forward to welcoming families and prospective pupils to a ‘cake, coffee and open day’ from 9am until 4pm on Friday September 27, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

“We have invested significantly in chairs, desks, equipment and more for the pupils, so both the internal and external areas of the school have been transformed,” said Steve.

“The sixth form common room and libraries will also undergo refurbishment – including digital platforms and screens – and the sports provision is another major development, with us already applying for planning permission for floodlights to extend usage of the facilities.

“We have big plans but most importantly, given the incredible results achieved by our learners in the summer, the academic side is going from strength to strength.

“The open day is an opportunity for us to raise funds for charity and also showcase the improvements we have made to existing and potential pupils and their families – we look forward to seeing you all soon.”