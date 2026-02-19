Male lecturer Sam advocates for menopause awareness

A @BordersCollege lecturer is helping to change the conversation around menopause by encouraging men to better understand and support the women in their lives and workplaces.

Sam Anderson, 49, a Health and Social Care lecturer at Borders College, is one of five trained Menopause Champions at the College. Inspired by his partner’s experience of perimenopause, Sam has developed a humorous and honest A to Z guide aimed at improving men’s understanding of menopause and breaking down lingering stigma.

Sam explains that from a male perspective, menopause can sometimes feel difficult to navigate.

“It can feel like you are stepping on eggshells when your partner has brain fog or seems withdrawn or irritable. You can assume it is something you have done, rather than recognising it as an opportunity to ask how you can help.”

Using humour to open up honest conversations, Sam is writing a book provisionally titled The Menopause for Men: An A to Z Guide for Us Idiots. The guide uses the alphabet as a simple framework to share information, advice and light-hearted reflections designed to make the topic more approachable for men.

Sam added:

“Menopause affects half the population directly and the other half indirectly, so it is something we should all feel able to talk about. If using humour helps men feel less awkward and more informed, then it opens the door to better conversations and better support. The more we understand, the less stigma there is.”

Alongside writing the book, Sam completed Menopause Champion training delivered at Borders College in partnership with Healthy Working Lives. As a Champion, he provides a visible and approachable point of contact for colleagues who may want to talk or seek guidance.

Hilary Broatch, Equalities, Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Borders College, said:

“We have seen an increase in Academic Year 2024/25 in male managers attending Menopause in the Workplace training, which has raised awareness and improved confidence in conversations.

“Male staff have also shared that training and information are helpful to support family and friends outwith college. Having a male Menopause Champion has opened up new opportunities for male staff and students to engage in conversations and ask questions.”

Sam’s work reflects the College’s ongoing commitment to equality, wellbeing and creating a supportive environment for all staff.

Borders College has recently strengthened its commitment to menopause awareness by training two additional Menopause Champions. Congratulations to Fiona Steel and Nikki Walker, who now join Susan Cooper, Leisa Hamilton, Sheila White, Hilary Broatch and Sam Anderson in this important role.

Together, the team works to promote open and comfortable conversations about menopause, reduce stigma, signpost appropriate support and make a positive difference across the College community in this vital area of women’s health.

