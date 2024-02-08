Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Markel Direct launches search for The Nation’s A* Apprentice, with a prize worth up to £5,000

Holly W February 8, 2024
0 Comments
women in fluorescent jacket and white hard hat

Markel Direct, the specialist tradespeople insurer, has announced the launch of The Nation’s A* Apprentice award to mark the start of National Apprenticeship Week 2024.

The award aims to celebrate the outstanding work skilled trades apprentices all over the UK are doing within their workplace, whilst also highlighting the important role apprentices will play in the future of the trades and construction industry.

To enter for the award, the UK public will be given the opportunity to nominate an apprentice whom they believe to be “The Nation’s A* Apprentice”. Nominations will be judged against a range of criteria, as a panel of judges, made up of industry experts, will be looking for three apprentices who have gone above and beyond their general role, clearly demonstrate what it means to be a team player and have overcome any personal challenges to create a positive impact in their role as an apprentice. Nominations are open until Friday 23rd February and can be submitted at www.markeluk.com/apprentice/nominate-an-apprentice.

The winners will receive a development package worth up to £5,000, consisting of:

  • A Festool toolkit and accessories worth £4,000
  • 24-hour tools cover for a year from Markel Direct
  • £750 to spend on TuffStuff workwear

Following the nomination stage, a judging panel of Rob Rees, Divisional Director of Markel Direct, Louis Timpany, CEO and Founder of Fix Radio, and James Wilson, Marketing Manager at Festool, will assess a shortlist of finalists and select three winners to receive The Nation’s A* Apprentice award. The winners will be announced in the week commencing the 18th March 2024.

Speaking about the competition, Rob Rees said:

“As we celebrate National Apprenticeship Week, we are excited to launch this award to promote the outstanding work apprentices are doing within the UK trades and construction industry. In light of the current skills crisis within the UK trades sector, it’s crucial that we highlight the importance of apprenticeships and the pivotal role they’ll play in moving the industry forward in the coming years”.

For more information on the award, visit the Markel Direct website: www.markeluk.com/apprentice

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Holly W

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .