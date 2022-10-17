Martin Brower partners with Youth Employment UK for new early careers hub

Martin Brower is proud to present its new early careers hub in collaboration with Youth Employment UK.

As a leading supply chain solutions provider with a global supply network and distribution centres, Martin Brower is committed to driving a reputation for excellence and innovation in the supply chain industry. This extends to the young people who work with them, as well as infusing their organisational goals and values.

They understand the importance of being a Youth Friendly Employer who offers accessible early career opportunities to young people of all backgrounds. That’s why they’ve created a new early careers hub in partnership with Youth Employment UK, who have ten years of experience in championing youth voice, supporting young people, and empowering them with their own development.

Introducing the new Martin Brower early careers hub

This early careers hub is designed specifically for young people. It demonstrates that the organisation seriously invested in engaging young people and developing them to become their best with on-the-job learning, ongoing training and development, wellbeing benefits, and more. As a Youth Friendly Employer who has signed the Good Youth Employment Charter, Martin Brower offer inclusive high quality employment opportunities that enable young people of diverse backgrounds with passion and a desire to learn to take the next step in their early career, valuing their strengths and qualities as much as their qualifications and experience.

Their senior team lead by example, taking great care to reward and recognise young employees for their efforts. In recognition of their apprentices and early career starters becoming the leaders of the future, we welcome the ideas of their young learners and employees, and encourage them to bring them to life.

If you’re a young person looking to progress in your next career steps – or you know someone in your network who is – we would like to invite you to explore the early careers hub and spread the word.

