Master Innholders name 11 successful applicants to this year’s Innholder Scholarships programme

Master Innholders is delighted to announce the 11 budding hotel industry leaders that have been successful in joining the Innholder Scholarships programme for 2024, after a competitive application process.

The Innholder Scholarships allow for leaders from across the UK hospitality industry to develop their careers through an intense, highly credible management course.

The 11 successful applicants of the Innholder Scholarships are:

Adam Wardale, General Manager, Middletons Hotel York

Bradley Werb, Operations Manager, Park Plaza Waterloo

Clothilde Mehu, Rooms Divisions Manager, South Lodge

Damien Martin, General Manager, The Parkgate Hotel

John Keane, Director of F&B, Mondrian Shoreditch

Leanne Silivant, Front Office Manager, The Castle Hotel, Windsor

Michael Musgrave, General Manager, Apex Hotel, Bath

Paul Hunter, General Manager, No.1 by Guest House, York

Rachael Stevens, Rooms Division Manager, Pennyhill Park

Samantha Rieu, Hotel Manager, The Beaumont Hotel

Stephen Robson, General Manager, The Pier Hotel, Harwich

Comprised of several different modules over a six-month period, those on the Innholder Scholarship programme will learn how to lead cross-function teams, manage constant change, develop new insights and strategies, as well as understand and examine their business from a global perspective. The Scholarships which are worth £12,000, will allow successful applicants to choose from either the General Managers Programme at Cornell University, USA, or the Talent Development Programme at Cranfield University, UK.

Dan Rose-Bristow MI, Chairman of The Master Innholders, said:

“With such an incredible opportunity to learn from the best management courses, the Innholder Scholarships programme provides a strong opportunity to expand and challenge the mind of future General Managers in the hotel industry.

“With tourism returning post pandemic, now is the perfect time for hotel’s management teams to be given the support and guidance needed to help shape the future of the hotel industry, that we all love so much.

“Congratulations to all that have been awarded Innholder Scholarships.”

Since 1997 the Worshipful Company of Innholders, the Savoy Educational Trust, the Master Innholders Charitable Trust and the Lord Forte Foundation have funded Innholder Scholarships.

For more information on the Master Innholders and its educational programmes, please visit www.masterinnholders.co.uk.

