Mayor of West Yorkshire attends reopening of Kirklees College’s Landings 72 restaurant

On Monday 15 January @kirkleescollege, Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin visited to mark the refurbishment of the college’s restaurant, Landings 72. Brabin formally reopened the restaurant in a ribbon cutting ceremony and plaque unveiling alongside the college’s Principal Palvinder Singh during the annual West Yorkshire Colleges Principal’s dinner.

Principals from further education colleges across West Yorkshire were among the first guests to enjoy a meal at the restaurant since its relaunch, and were treated to a spectacular three-course dinner prepared by Kirklees College students.

Kirklees College Principal Palvinder Singh commented:

“The reopening of Landings 72 is a momentous occasion and we are very thankful to Tracy Brabin for taking the time to come and join us for this celebration. It was perfectly timed with the annual West Yorkshire Colleges Principal’s Dinner and we were delighted to host the event, which was a great opportunity for us to discuss our strategic priorities and opportunities for the FE sector in our region.”

Landings 72 has been student-led since it opened in 2012, when the college opened its Huddersfield Centre in the Waterfront Quarter on Manchester Road. Before the restaurant was opened to the public, the college decided to run a competition to name the new restaurant.

A local woman named Jane Woodage won the competition after researching the history of the Huddersfield Narrow Canal. Opened in 1811, the canal had a number of landings, where boats could moor as they wait for the lock to fill, and Mrs Woodage thought that the landing outside the new college building was number 72, hence her name suggestion Landings 72.

It has since been discovered that the landing number of the lock outside the college is actually 3E, but the name Landings 72 is still very memorable and has become a local landmark in the 11 years since it opened.

In an article published by the Huddersfield Examiner in 2012, Mrs Woodage is quoted saying:

“I pass by Chapel Hill in the car and the new building looks very nice. I am interested in Huddersfield history, we have so many quite magnificent buildings here, each with their own interesting story.

“I thought that Landings 72 was a good name, as it is a bit different. The restaurant will overlook the canal and it is a reminder of its history.”

