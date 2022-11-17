Dumfries & Galloway College announces new commercial director

Dumfries and Galloway College is delighted to welcome Bill McMillan as the new Director of Commercial Development.

Hamilton-born Bill takes responsibility for marketing as well as the college’s commercial activities.

Bill began his career in the Royal Air Force (RAF) where, following an electronics apprenticeship, he had a number of avionics engineering roles.

Upon leaving the RAF, he moved into the digital technology sector, having roles in engineering, marketing and sales and was Director of International Sales for a US-based data storage business.

Moving back to Scotland, Bill studied for an MBA at Stirling University before becoming a business consultant advising SMEs and subsequently accepting a partnership in an IT services business.

The next phase of Bill’s career saw him move into economic development; firstly, with Scottish Development International (SDI) advising technology businesses on internationalisation and attracting inward investment.

This was followed by a position with Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) as Head of Business Growth in the Outer Hebrides; then with South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE), initially as Strategy Manager for Skills and Learning before moving to the Business Development team. It was during his time at SDI that Bill was awarded an MSc in Local Economic Development by the University of Glasgow.

Director of Commercial Development Bill McMillan said:

“It is a pleasure to join Dumfries and Galloway College and I very much look forward to working with partners and the regions’ businesses and third sector.

“It’s an exciting time for the college as we look to build for the future and explore innovative commercial opportunities.”

College Principal Joanna Campbell added:

“We are thrilled to welcome Bill to Dumfries and Galloway College. He brings a wealth of experience to the role and everyone is looking forward to working with him as we build exciting new commercial partnerships.”

