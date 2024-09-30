Meet the Salford graduate now working alongside Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham

Rochdale-born, Azeem Amir, is an esteemed visually impaired footballer for England, a disability awareness advocate and a successful entrepreneur.

Azeem Amir, who has been visually impaired since birth, has 28 caps for England, a TedX talk and a thriving business under his belt, after making it his mission to make sports more accessible to everyone in society. Thanks to the support of Launch@ Salford, the University of Salford’s purpose-built incubation space designed to support students and graduates through the start-up phase of their business journeys, Azeem launched Learn with ESS.

Never letting his disability be a barrier to success, Azeem says football changed his life. He has since gone on to work with household names such as Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham, on campaigns to encourage others with a disability or visual impairment into sports.

Not content with dominating on the pitch and keen to advocate for others living with a disability, Azeem founded Learn with ESS, a company focused on how society offers a helping hand, supporting those with varying abilities, while addressing stigmatised issues surrounding disability. Through workshops and practical classes that challenge misconceptions, raise awareness and improve accessibility, via education, sport and speech-based activities, Azeem has worked with over 200 schools across the UK, plus several high-profile organisations, including the likes of Nike, the FA and Manchester United Foundation. Furthermore, he has achieved all of this despite only graduating three years ago and launching the business just three months prior to this.

On his journey into football, Azeem commented: “I was educated in a mainstream school although I am visually impaired, and it made it difficult for me to get involved with football or any sports initially. Then I discovered football designed for the visually impaired, which focuses on listening skills rather than relying on sight. I worked my way up from there, I was scouted and began to represent England four years ago now.”

Azeem studied at the University of Salford for both his undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications, obtaining a BSc (Hons) in Business Management and Sport in 2020, before going on to complete an MA in Digital Business, graduating in 2021. It was during his masters, he was introduced to Launch@ Salford, which helped bring his business to life, taking Learn with ESS from concept stage through to launching it to market.

Azeem continued: “Launch was really where it all started for me. They supported me financially and in terms of learning what it takes to run a company. I still pop in now and again to support the new cohorts, delivering talks about the lessons I’ve learned as an entrepreneur.

“Because of the success of the business and the work I’ve been doing since graduating, I was also asked to return to the University earlier this summer to deliver a speech at graduation. This was such a surreal moment for me and I really hope my message resonated with others considering starting a business, but may be facing barriers.”

The business has gone from strength to strength, having worked with over 15,000 people since its inception. Existing supporters already include some big names in sport and business, and with new partnerships secured with Bolton-based Carrs Pasties, Hilton Hotels and the prison service, all with a view to improving accessibility for everyone, the business is continuing to accomplish great things.

However, Azeem is not stopping there. He now has plans to launch a charitable foundation, to help support disabled children to get into sport.

Paul Little, Incubation Manager at Launch@ Salford, added: “It’s been a pleasure to see Azeem grow into a confident young man under the Launch programme. His business idea is born from personal experiences, and he has worked incredibly hard to make it the success that it is today. Azeem should serve as an inspiration to any budding entrepreneurs who want to make a real difference to the lives of many people through their work.”

Having played across five tournaments for England, as well as the Great Britain Blind Football Team since 2019, including the Euros 2019 and 2022, the World Grand Prix 2019 and 2023, and the World Games 2023, Azeem is already working towards the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games as part of Team GB.

“Salford was the best place for me to study because it gave me a sense of community, and did wonders for my confidence and independence. I’m now ready to make a lasting difference, both with Learn with ESS and the charity I have planned,” concluded Azeem.