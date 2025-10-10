Melanie Hammericksen of Lincoln High School (Portland) Won $16,000 in the Heroes of the Classroom Program Presented by Kleenex®

As the 2025 Winner of the Heroes of the Classroom program, Melanie Hammericksen, a Culinary Arts teacher at Lincoln High School, won $10,000 in cash and the school won $5,000 in cash plus a one-year supply of Kleenex Brand Tissue.

PORTLAND, Oregon — October 9, 2025 — Melanie Hammericksen, a Culinary Arts teacher at Lincoln High School in Portland, OR, has won the Heroes of the Classroom national teacher recognition program, presented by Kleenex®. Heroes of the Classroom honors K-12 teachers, administrators, and other teaching staff for their strength, impact, and dedication to students. Ms. Hammericksen was selected from among 10 finalists from schools in Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Montana, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Utah.

Peyton Chapman, Lincoln High School’s principal, whose son was a student of Ms. Hammericksen, nominated her for her dedication to teaching and the larger school community. Ms. Chapman said that sometimes “Chef Hammericksen” works 12-14 hour days shopping for ingredients and teaching 170-190 students. “[Ms. Hammericksen] makes huge team meals for all for the athletic teams, and sends home trays of lasagna and other comfort foods to families experiencing poverty, or a death in the family, or to a teacher who has to call in sick. She models care and concern for everyone in our school community,” wrote Chapman on her nomination form.

A special celebration with Ms. Hammericksen, her students, colleagues, and other supporters took place on September 25 at the school. Organisers from the Heroes of the Classroom program handed her a $10,000 “Big Check” and awarded the school a $5,000 check and a one-year supply of Kleenex Brand Tissue. Approximate retail value of the Grand Prize is $16,000.

In addition to the Grand Prize celebration, we are proud to recognise this year’s First Prize winners:

Josh Beeman – Billings Senior High, Billings, MT

Ty Boyland – Crosstown High, Memphis, TN

Robert Esposito – Cooperative Arts & Humanities Magnet High School, New Haven, CT

Marie Humphrey – Odyssey Charter School, Wilmington, DE

Marianne Leon – Odyssey STEM Academy, Lakewood, CA

Erin McFarland – George McGovern Middle School, Sioux Falls, SD

Briley Saunders – Cabot Middle School North, Cabot, AR

Allie Szczecinski – Crow Island Elementary, Winnetka, IL

Dawnell Ticarich – Fielding Elementary School, Fielding, UT

Each First Prize winner received a $1,000 Costco Shop gift card for themselves and a $1,000 check for their schools. In addition, individuals who nominated the ten finalists received a $1,000 Costco Shop card. The Grand Prize winner was determined by a public vote from among the top 10 First Prize winners.

This program is in partnership with Campus Multimedia, a school communication and marketing company that administers such programs on behalf of national brands.

“Congratulations to Ms. Hammericksen and Lincoln High School! There are countless teachers throughout the country who go above and beyond in supporting their students and communities. It is a special honour for Campus Multimedia to be able to recognise a few of these amazing teachers,” said Karl Mawhinney, CEO and Founder of Campus Multimedia.