Mental health advocates to deliver 100 talks to schools in 20 days

Mental health advocates Daniel Wilsher and Oliver Newton, founders of the Talks for Change company are set to travel the UK to deliver 100 talks across 20 days to schools across the country.

As it’s estimated that 1.5 million children and young people may need new or additional mental health support as a result of the pandemic, according to the NHS, the 100 Talks for Change programme is set to encourage young people to be open about their mental health and seek support when they need it.

The initiative, supported by Hays will see Daniel and Oliver visiting schools across the country – aiming to reach over 10,000 pupils in total.

Daniel Wilsher is a 26-year-old award-winning mental health public speaker, founder of The Damaged Goods Co and a finalist on Channel4’s hit show, The Piano. After losing a parent to suicide, he was faced with his own battle against depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation. Daniel now uses his story and lived experience to give people the skills, tools, knowledge, and courage to cope with life and be open about their mental health.

Oliver Newton is an international speaker and Mental Health Trainer, driven by his own personal experience with severe mental illness. Overcoming a decade of challenges, it was his discovery of running that became a catalyst for recovery and a platform to find his voice. As the Founder of Lights on Mental Health & Run4YourMind Foundation, he’s dedicated to sharing his story, advocating for mental health, and sharing his lived experiences to businesses, colleges, and schools around the world.

Starting on the 12th of September, Oliver and Daniel will be visiting high schools across the country including in Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Bristol, Brighton and London.

Daniel Wilsher said: “It’s no secret that we are in a mental health crisis, with more young people expected to suffer from mental illness than ever before. What’s really important is that pupils and students are able to recognise these feelings and seek help when they need it.

Giving young people the skills and knowledge they need to be open about their mental health, and provide support to others is so essential as part of our 100 talks programme. We hope to make a clear impact on the next generation and how we approach mental health.”

Paul Matthias, National Education Director for Hays, commented:

“We’re really excited to be supporting the 100 Talks for Change initiative by connecting schools that we work with to the programme to help support their pupils and teachers to talk openly about mental health. Normalising the discussion around mental health will be a pivotal part of education settings going forward, and speakers such as Daniel and Oliver will be essential to drive this.”

