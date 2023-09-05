Milton Keynes College to offer A Levels from September 2024 with applications open from today 

Milton Keynes College has today announced that it is launching A Levels as part of its offering for 16-18 year olds. The courses will start in September 2024, with applications open from today (Wednesday 6th September 2023).

The College will be offering A Levels in four different pathways, which have been chosen to address specific skills gaps in Milton Keynes:

Green – Environmental Science and Law A Levels

– Environmental Science and Law A Levels Digital – Computer Science and Business A Levels

– Computer Science and Business A Levels Creative – Media Studies and English Language and Literature A Levels

– Media Studies and English Language and Literature A Levels Social Sciences – Psychology and Sociology A Levels

Students will then top up these pathways with a third A Level from the following options: Maths, Business, Psychology and English Language and Literature.

The College will have 100 places available for A Level students for the 2024/25 academic year – 25 students for each pathway. The courses will be delivered at the College’s Chaffron Way campus.

Sally Alexander, CEO and Group Principal of Milton Keynes College Group, said:

“We are delighted to be launching our new A Level pathways for September 2024. A Levels at Milton Keynes College will give students the best of both worlds, combining academic study with the college experience.

“The landscape for 16-18 education is changing, both in Milton Keynes and nationally. We know that in Milton Keynes, places for A Level students are predicted to be tight over the next five years or so and in our growing city, having A Levels available centrally at Milton Keynes College will ensure that students can stay here to study.

“The way that courses will be funded in the next couple of years is also changing. This means that offering A Levels will enable us to keep supporting students with interests in some vocational subjects that will only be available alongside A Levels from September 2025.

“Our pathways have been designed with learners’ futures in mind – they will learn the skills and knowledge needed for university or their chosen career. We’re well placed to support learners with ambitions of attending university, with 323 of our learners securing a university place in the 2022/23 academic year. For students looking to enter the world of work after A Levels, the pathways have been chosen to address employers’ specific skills needs in Milton Keynes. This will ensure that learners will leave us prepared to contribute to our communities and local economy.

“We are also working with local schools – we’ve reached out to them to discuss our plans and will work with them to support any students for whom they think our A Level pathways would be a good next step. We will also be keeping our entry requirements for A Levels in line with schools so we can be sure that the students who choose our programmes are best placed to succeed.

“It’s very exciting that we’re expanding our offering for school leavers and we would love to hear from anyone who wants to join one of our fantastic A Level pathways from September 2024.”

To find out more about A Levels at Milton Keynes College, visit our website: here.

