Mohammed named as T Level Learner of the Year Finalist

Mohammed Kayani, a former T Level student at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC), has been named as a regional finalist in the T Level Learner of the Year category of the National Apprenticeship and Skills Awards.

Mohammed, who recently achieved the Digital Support and Security (Cyber Security & Networking) T Level, was nominated after impressing his placement employer, global logistics company Bleckmann, with his outstanding performance in the workplace.

During his placement, Mohammed worked on live projects for international clients, producing data insights and dashboards that supported key business decisions. His strong technical skills, attention to detail and professionalism saw him consistently exceed expectations and led to him being offered a degree apprenticeship by Bleckmann at the end of the course.

Additionally, Mohammed won the Award for Workplace Success in the College’s FE & Apprenticeship Awards. His progression highlights the impact of T Levels in equipping students with the skills, confidence and experience needed to move directly into skilled employment and higher-level training.

Mohammed said: “What I enjoyed most about my T Level was the opportunity to work on real-world projects and see how my work can make a genuine impact. It was a great experience learning new skills like Tableau and applying what I’d learned in the classroom to a professional environment. It also really helped build my confidence and independence.

“I’m now looking forward to continuing my journey with a degree apprenticeship at Bleckmann, where I can keep developing my skills in business intelligence and data analysis. I would definitely recommend a T Level to others – it’s not just about learning, it’s about gaining real industry experience. You’re treated like an employee, and it gives you a clear idea of what you want to do in the future.”

Bleckmann is committed to engaging with Burton and South Derbyshire College and helping to develop the next generation of talent through T Levels and apprenticeships. Not only has Mohammed been shortlisted for T Level Learner of the Year, but Bleckmann has also been named as a regional finalist for Employer of the Year.

Ian French, Business Intelligence Manager at Bleckmann, commented: “We’re delighted that Mohammed and our organisation have been named as finalists in the National Apprenticeship and Skills Awards. We’ve been offering T Level placements for the past three years, and the value they bring to our business has been fantastic. Students like Mohammed are a real credit to the College. Mohammed’s level of impact has been remarkable, which shows just how effective T Levels are in preparing young people for industry.”

Michael Lynch, Computing Tutor at BSDC, said: “We’re incredibly proud to see Mohammed recognised at a regional level. He fully embraced every opportunity available through his T Level and has shown how powerful the combination of classroom learning and industry experience can be. His progression into a degree apprenticeship is a fantastic achievement and reflects both his own dedication and the support of employers such as Bleckmann.”