Award winner Agri-cation transforming lives with farm-based learning programmes

A community interest company based on a working farm near Wrexham is delivering learning programmes that help people develop employability and life skills, improve wellbeing, build confidence and reconnect with their communities.

Founded by Cheryl Reeves and her husband, Andrew, in 2020 – just before the Covid-19 pandemic – it took another two years before Agri-cation CIC was properly up and running.

From their 110-acre beef farm at Bangor-on-Dee, the couple support people facing barriers to employment, education and everyday life by creating opportunities to learn in an alternative setting.

Cheryl and Andrew also use nature, farming and the outdoor learning to help people gain new skills, learn about food production and the environment, while building confidence, resilience and stronger community connections.

Recognising the company’s contribution to adult learning, Agri-cation has won the Hywel Francis Award for Community Impact in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards which will be presented at the Coal Exchange, Cardiff on September 23. The company is one of 11 award winners.

Each Inspire! Award winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will run throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week.

Advice and information will be available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving their quality of life.

Responding to the recognition, Cheryl said:

“We are delighted to win this award, which acknowledges all the work we do for the community. Hopefully, it will help to raise awareness of our business to a wider area and open the door to more people to use our facilities.”

Many adults attending Agri-cation courses are not in work, socially isolated or living with trauma, bereavement, long-term health conditions or low confidence. They are often the least likely to engage with traditional learning education and training environments.

They cook together, build woodwork projects, practise mindfulness outdoors, learn wellbeing techniques, and care for animals.

Over the past year, Cheryl and her team of three have delivered 23 courses for Groundwork North Wales, engaging 232 adult learners to develop new skills. Agri-cation also runs its own community-based courses and workshops extending its reach across north Wales.

Courses include Wellness in Wellies, supporting people experiencing isolation and anxiety, Family Farm Days for parents, carers and children during school holidays, Men/Women in Sheds, providing practical skills and transferable skills and Menopause Circle helping women to reconnect build peer support groups and improve mental wellbeing.

Looking ahead, the team is developing a new range of courses, including Lads & Dads sessions to strengthen father–son relationships, Punching Princesses to support women’s physical and mental wellbeing and Agored Cymru accredited learning opportunities.

“Each programme shares a core purpose: removing barriers, building confidence and reconnecting people with community and nature,” explained Cheryl. “What sets Agri-cation apart is that people don’t realise they are learning. By creating welcoming and supportive environments we help individuals develop skills in a way that feels nothing like formal education.”

Award nominator, Louise Stokes, training officer at Groundwork North Wales, a provider of adult community learning across Wrexham and Flintshire, said:

“Agri cation’s impact goes far beyond skills development.

“Many learners describe the experience as transformational, reporting improved mental health, increased self belief, renewed motivation and a strong sense of belonging.”

Michelle Matheron, Learning and Work Institute Director for Wales, added:

“Lifelong learning offers opportunities for all of us, whether that’s to move into a new career, learn a new skill, support our health and well-being or just do something we enjoy.

“The impact can be transformative and we can see that through the stories of our award winners. Their commitment to learning has made a huge difference to their lives but also to those around them.

“Adult learning makes a real difference and it’s vital to support and celebrate adults in Wales who are embracing learning, sometimes overcoming significant personal challenges to do so. In a fast-changing world the message to ‘never stop learning’ is more important than ever.”