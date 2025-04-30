More than 140 Fife College students honoured with Russell Trust scholarships

143 Fife College students have been awarded Russell Trust scholarships to help them take the next step in their academic journey.

The scholarships, ranging from £50 to £300, provide vital financial support, helping students invest in tools and resources that enhance their learning experience.

A special awards ceremony was held at the Carnegie Conference Centre, where recipients were celebrated for their dedication and achievements. Two trustees from the Russell Trust attended the event; Alice Croal gave an insight into the history of the Russell Trust while Cecilia Russell presented certificate awards to the deserving students.

The event also featured a keynote speech from Sharrell Carroll, a former HND Media and Communication student and past scholarship recipient. Sharrell shared her inspirational journey, highlighting the lasting impact of the Russell Trust scholarship on her academic and personal growth.

The Russell Trust scholarship is one of the most significant awards offered through Adam Smith Scholarships, part of Fife College. Each year, the fund contributes £15,000 to support students, making a meaningful difference to their educational experience.

As the College’s longest-running scholarship, the Russell Trust fund has now supported more than 1,300 students with over £225,000 in awards since 1999, highlighting an incredible, and longstanding, commitment to empowering Fife students.

One of this year’s delighted scholarship winners, who attended the event was Photography Student, Katie Lowndes, from Kirkcaldy. Katie said:

“This will benefit me massively as I have been saving for a photography lens for months and this will mean I can finally afford it. Being a scholarship winner will also look amazing on my CV. Going back into full-time education has been really difficult, but I have worked so hard, and this has made my year.”

Another winner was Computing with Software Development and Cyber Security student Preslav Tanev from Dunfermline. Preslav said:

“This financial support will contribute towards enrolling for Cloud Architect certification that I have been aiming for, bringing me one step closer to achieving my educational and career goals. This opportunity inspires and motivates me to continue striving for excellence and I deeply appreciate the generosity of the Russell Trust and Fife College.”

Cecilia Russell, Trustee of the Russell Trust, said:

“We are delighted to be able to support the students of Fife College through the Russell Trust scholarships, and we extend our warmest congratulations to this year’s recipients. “Sir David Russell, the founder of the Russell Trust, was a passionate advocate for advancing education among young people in Fife. More than 70 years on, it’s incredibly rewarding to continue that mission through this scholarship.”

Lyn Gold, Scholarship and Alumni Engagement Lead at Fife College, said: