Moulton College collaborates with Wellingborough Town Football Club to nurture new talent

Moulton College’s Football Academy students are set to benefit from an exciting new partnership with Wellingborough Town Football Club. The collaboration underpins the College’s aims to create a direct pathway for its Academy students into competitive non-league football.

The Football Academy currently has 115 students who combine vocational studies in subjects like Business, Sport, and Sports Massage with regular training, competitive matches, and opportunities to obtain nationally recognised coaching qualifications.

The partnership with Wellingborough Town FC, who were promoted to the Northern Premier League Midland Division as champions at the end of the 2023-24 season, enables Academy students to experience senior football in a professional environment. Students will have the opportunity to represent the club at U18 level in the Northants Senior Youth League, at U19 level in the National Youth Alliance League, and participate in the FA Youth Cup.

The collaboration will include shared use of facilities, joint training opportunities, and access to coaching staff and development resources across both the club and the College to help improve player performance. Moulton College students are also set to benefit from work placement opportunities at the club itself, from matchday roles to providing massage, therapy, and physiotherapy support.

Initially founded in 1867, Wellingborough Town FC has a long and rich history, having produced a host of footballing talent. Former players include Phil Neal, who later played for Liverpool and England, Frederick ‘Fanny’ Walden, who went on to play for Spurs and England, and Vic Watson, who joined West Ham United, becoming their all-time leading goal scorer.

Leigh Jones, Moulton College’s Head of Sport says of the partnership:

“We’re delighted to be joining forces with Wellingborough Town FC. It is a well-established and popular club committed to the ongoing development of our students. Working with the club and its dedicated team of staff and coaches will enable our students to develop self-discipline, confidence, attitude, skills, and teamwork, access elite-level training, and experience the atmosphere of playing matches at the club’s Dog and Duck Stadium, with the potential for future progression into its senior squad.

“In conjunction with our own coaching and performance management programmes, our Academy students will benefit from well-rounded experiences that will improve every aspect of their game and career prospects on and off the pitch.”

With the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 kicking off this month, the focus will also be firmly on the development of the Academy’s female players, with Wellingborough Town FC home to two women’s teams. Supporting the growth of and championing the women’s game is a key priority for both Wellingborough Town FC and Moulton College.

Joe Pygall, Head of Football at Moulton College adds:

“Forming strong partnerships with local football clubs is essential for the development of our players as it enables us to bridge the gap between education and elite sport and offers our students real-world opportunities to apply their skills while gaining qualifications.

“We’re proud of the role the College plays as a hub for talent development, both on and off the pitch. By working closely with Wellingborough Town FC, we can help nurture well-rounded individuals who are prepared for the wider world, whether in sport or beyond.”

Mark Darnell, Wellingborough Town FC’s Chairman, adds:

“Moulton College has an outstanding track record of developing players as well as preparing them for a career beyond their sport.

“This partnership will give our club access to a consistent pipeline of well-trained and committed players looking to play at a higher level. It is a mutually beneficial partnership, which will enable the Academy footballers to gain valuable match experience and mentoring and hone their abilities while improving our own quality of play. It is also an opportunity for us to back local talent and show our supporters and existing and potential sponsors that we are committed to the ongoing success and future of our club.”