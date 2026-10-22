Moulton College student launches ground engineering career after impressing employer on industry placement  

A T Level student from Moulton College has secured a job with Northamptonshire-based ground engineering firm, Soiltechnics, after impressing bosses during his work experience placement.

18-year-old Owen Boucher, who studied for the Design, Surveying and Planning for Construction T Level at Moulton College, undertook a 45-day placement at Soiltechnics as part of his two-year course. He made such an impression during his time there that he has been offered a permanent role as a technician working on technical drawings and analysis in the Fabric Surveys department.

Soiltechnics specialises in ground-related risk management and building fabric investigation for private and public sector clients across the UK, undertaking major infrastructure, education, land development and restoration projects.

Owen joined Moulton College in 2024 after leaving school. During his T Level course, he covered a range of construction and built environment topics including building and digital technology, project management, measurement and design as well as law, commercial business, sustainability and health and safety. In 2025, Owen won the T Level Student of the Year award in recognition of the commitment shown to his studies.

He says:

“Studying for the T Level has been a brilliant way to start my career. The combination of what I learned at Moulton College and the industry placement with Soiltechnics has given me a direct route into employment.

“Having the opportunity to work alongside experienced professionals at Soiltechnics was particularly invaluable, and I’m really pleased to have been offered a job with the company. I’m looking forward to building on what I’ve learned and progressing my career in the industry.”

Moulton College offers a range of T Levels and Technical Certificates for school leavers in subjects such as Design, Surveying and Planning, Arboriculture, Agriculture, Land Management and Production and Animal Science. Alongside classroom learning, practical lessons at Moulton College utilise professional equipment outdoors on its 1,000-acre college estate.

T Levels are designed in partnership with employers to ensure that what is taught is relevant to the associated industry, combining practical skills, classroom learning, placements and work experience to set students up for work success.

Sarah Drage, Managing Director at Soiltechnics, says:

“When Owen joined us for his placement, he got involved straight away with projects. The length of his placement also gave him the opportunity to explore different types of work.

“He was courteous and confident enough to ask questions and learn from our team. The placement also gave him the chance to understand what working in this field could look like and see if it fitted his own aspirations.

“Once he completed his T Level qualification, we were delighted to offer him a permanent role. He is a tremendous asset to our team and is already making his mark.”

Sarah is passionate about the value of work experience and technical education, ensuring that all placements are as hands-on and engaging as possible.

She says:

“Industry placements and work experience are a great way for students to find out more about job opportunities, while building skills that can support them in their future career.

“At Soiltechnics, offering student placements is integral to our role as a local employer in the community. Whether it is a week or six-week placement, it is valuable for both the student and for our company, too. The future of the engineering and construction sector rests on its people, and we want to play our part in attracting new entrants into the industry by offering industry placements.”