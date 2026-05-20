Natalie Cassidy enrols at Hertfordshire College for new BBC Series

As part of an upcoming BBC One and iPlayer series, Eastenders star Natalie Cassidy has enrolled at a leading Hertfordshire further education college to fulfil her lifelong ambition to become a qualified carer.

Airing from Monday 25th of May, ‘Natalie Cassidy: Caring Together’ follows Natalie’s experience studying a BTEC in Health and Social Care at North Hertfordshire College’s Stevenage campus, alongside a group of their current students.

The series aims to raise the profile of the UK’s care sector, with each episode shining a light on the daily realities and responsibilities of carers and other frontline health and social care workers. Natalie and her classmates often reflect on their own personal experiences. They explore their motivations and ambitions for wanting to work in the care sector, such as Natalie’s time caring for her own father, to a classmate’s experience of being a young carer since the age of four.

Throughout the documentary, viewers will see how Natalie and her North Hertfordshire College classmates are taught and then apply their classroom learning to their placements at real-life care settings.

To prepare students for their industry placements, Health and Social Care tutors delivered theory and hands-on practical sessions in the College’s NHS-standard mock hospital ward and fully equipped independent living space.

Principal and CEO of North Hertfordshire College, Kit Davies, commented:

“I am incredibly proud to see North Hertfordshire College’s Health and Social Care provision showcased in ‘Natalie Cassidy: Caring Together’.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to the BBC, Big Mountain Productions, and Natalie Cassidy for their hard work in producing this series with our college. It’s an honour for North Hertfordshire College to be supporting the BBC in raising the profile of the care sector.

“Another big thank you to our fantastic tutors and our employer partners for their ongoing commitment to the development of our students, which has been highlighted in every episode of the documentary. Through a combination of teaching expertise, and amazing collaborations with employer partners, audiences will see exactly how NHC Health and Social Care learners gain essential practical care skills and empathy needed to enter the healthcare sector.

“On behalf of everyone at NHC, a heartfelt thank you to the inspiring Health and Social Care students who feature in the series. Each of you represent North Hertfordshire College fantastically. It’s clear to see your mature approach to tackling difficult subjects and your unwavering commitment to the sector.”

Cheryl Hall, Deputy Head of Health and Social Care at NHC, added:

“We’re so proud of our students who appeared in the series. As a college, we know that our staff, students, and facilities are brilliant, but it’s amazing to have the opportunity to show just how brilliant they are to a wider audience.

“It was a true privilege to welcome Natalie Cassidy into this year’s Health and Social Care cohort to help her achieve a lifelong ambition. Just watching Natalie gain confidence in her caring abilities with every lesson and placement experience has been such a rewarding experience for our team .

“Seeing just how much this qualification means to Natalie has reminded us all why we do the job we do.”

Reflecting on her time studying at North Hertfordshire College, Natalie Cassidy said:

“I loved every second of studying at the College. Walking back into education wasn’t easy, but the tutors and students made me feel so welcome and I slotted in very quickly. The college is bustling with energy and enthusiasm, full of hard-working great people. I’m honoured to have been a part of it.”

NHC Health and Social Care student, Tilly, who is featured in the series, added:

“It was really great to study with Natalie at the College, she was so easy to get on with. We loved it when she brought her acting skills to the classroom when we were doing role play, she could be a very realistic patient! It’s been great to be a part of this journey with her and show what it’s really like to study and work in care.”

‘Natalie Cassidy: Caring Together’ will cover Natalie’s North Hertfordshire College journey from enrolment to results day, providing real insight into the College’s Health and Social Care training provision, as well as the work they do with a wide range of local health employer partners.

From Saturday 23rd May until Saturday 30th May, BBC’s Caring Matters Week will shine a light on the experiences of unpaid carers and the role they play in families and communities across the country.