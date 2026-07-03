National award recognises careers adviser for transforming students’ futures 

A careers adviser whose compassionate, behind‑the‑scenes work has helped hundreds of students take confident next steps has won a prestigious national education award.

Gulshan Bi from Bradford College has been named Support Staff of the Year at the NCFE Aspiration Awards 2026, celebrating individuals across further education whose commitment and professionalism make a lasting difference to learners and their communities.

Over more than 15 years at the college, Gulshan has provided life‑changing careers guidance to students from a wide range of backgrounds, many of whom face significant barriers or approach progression decisions with uncertainty or low confidence.

Her work spans UCAS guidance, careers education and personalised one‑to‑one support, helping learners move forward with clarity, reassurance and belief in their own potential.

Nick Scaife, Head of Student Services at Bradford College, said:

“Despite working part time, Gulshan supports a phenomenal number of students, many of whom present with complex or sensitive needs. Regardless of the challenges, she ensures every student leaves the careers office feeling heard, reassured and supported.

“Her calm, compassionate approach enables students to feel confident in their next steps, and her professionalism ensures the guidance she provides is always accurate and empowering.”

At the heart of Gulshan’s approach is a strong focus on individual learners. She provides tailored, well‑informed guidance that helps students across a wide range of programmes, including NCFE Travel and Tourism, Uniformed and Public Services, and Sport, to leave her sessions feeling more confident about their future.

Speaking on her award win, Gulshan said:

“I am honoured to be recognised as NCFE Support Staff of the Year. As a Careers Adviser, I have had the privilege of supporting students as they make important decisions about their futures and helping to transform lives through education, guidance and opportunity.

“Seeing students grow in confidence and achieve their goals has always been the most rewarding part of my role. I am grateful for this recognition and proud to be part of a college community that is committed to helping students to succeed.”

Gulshan’s work supporting UCAS applications is particularly notable. During the peak admissions period of November, December and January alone, she delivered 430 careers interactions, including 406 one‑to‑one UCAS sessions focused on personal statements and application guidance.

Gulshan’s inclusive practice is where her impact is most keenly felt. She supports students with additional learning needs, EHCPs, and those from areas of deprivation – many of whom are first‑generation university applicants navigating progression for the first time.

Beyond individual guidance sessions, Gulshan also organises university visits, UCAS events and careers fairs, helping to break down barriers to higher education and broaden students’ understanding of what is possible. Learners leave these events with renewed ambition and self‑belief, better able to see a range of progression routes as realistic options.

Alongside her student‑facing work, Gulshan plays a key role within the wider college. She works closely with curriculum teams, delivers training on UCAS processes and progression requirements, and mentors trainee careers advisers, strengthening the college’s careers service.

Gulshan’s commitment to excellence is underpinned by continual professional development. In a rapidly evolving Careers Education, Information, Advice and Guidance (CEIAG) landscape, she engages with UCAS updates, professional networks and sector‑specific events to ensure her advice remains current and accurate.

In addition to Gulshan, one other recipient was recognised in the Support Staff of the Year category. Mark Gent, an Exams Administrator at Bolton College, was highly commended for the vital contribution he makes behind the scenes to assessment delivery across the college.

Mark plays a pivotal role in supporting the delivery of NCFE programmes, including the T Level in Education and Early Years. His meticulous preparation, secure handling of assessment materials, and coordination of controlled assessments ensure learners can complete their assessments in calm, well‑organised environments, while teaching staff are supported to focus fully on learning.