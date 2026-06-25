National Education Awards Celebrate Inspiring Learners and Educators  

Winners of this year’s Aspiration Awards have today (25 June) been announced. Created by the education charity and leading vocational and technical awarding organisation NCFE, the awards, now in their ninth year, honour learners, educators and organisations across the UK.

Successful individuals include a young learner who overcame a range of health complications and brain surgery, an apprentice already making an impact in the NHS, and a learner whose voluntary placement in a primary school has sparked a passion for teaching.

Deborah Jenkins MBE, Chair of the NCFE Board of Trustees, said:

“NCFE’s Aspiration Awards highlight success across the FE sector, showcasing that it can take many different forms.

“From grand achievements to small wins, the awards are a reminder of the impact education has and are a celebration of the dedication of those striving to better their own lives and the lives of others. Congratulations to all our winners, those highly commended, and to everyone in FE making a difference each day.”

Winner of the prestigious Educator of the Year category this year is Andrew Johnson, a highly committed health and social care lecturer who consistently delivers learner-centred, innovative teaching that leads to exceptional outcomes.

Based at Redcar and Cleveland College, Andrew’s approach combines real-world experience, employer engagement, and immersive learning to ensure students not only achieve academically, but also develop the confidence, empathy, and professionalism required for careers in healthcare.

To achieve this, Andrew designed and implemented an innovative, employer-engaged project in partnership with Teesside Hospice and local hospital palliative care teams. Learners were challenged to design and deliver comfort packages for individuals receiving end-of-life care.

Reflecting on the project, Andrew said:

“Death and dying is such a taboo subject for our 16- to 18-year-olds – it was about asking, how can I break that barrier down? I wanted to get them actually out there in industry, engaging with palliative care end of life services. My learners were absolutely amazing.”

This project provided a powerful opportunity for students to connect theory with practice, requiring them to consider dignity, compassion, and individual needs.

Speaking about his award, Andrew added:

“It’s the learners that have got me to where I am today, because I wouldn’t be anything without them. They are the heart and soul of everything I do, so I want to thank them as well.”

Picking up the Centre of the Year accolade this year is the Early Years Department at Blackburn College. The team consistently delivers an ambitious and cohesive curriculum from Level 1 through to the T Level, supporting learners to develop the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to succeed in the sector.

A standout example of the department’s impact is its Malawi project, which has grown from an enrichment activity into a long-term international partnership. Through extensive fundraising, students and staff raised over £10,000 to build a nursery supporting children in Malawi.

The full list of categories, winners and highly commended include:

Against All Odds

Winner: Lucas McElroy, Blenheim High School

Winner (adult): Ursula Cullen, South West College

Highly commended: Paige Osmond, Warrington & Vale Royal College

Apprentice of the Year

Winner: Jacob Naylor, Leeds City College

Highly commended: Courtney Siddall, Bolton College

Highly commended: Paula Schrader, Exeter College

Centre of the Year

Winner: Early Years Department, Blackburn College

Highly commended: LimeCulture Training

Highly commended: MIT Skills (Active IQ)

Highly commended: Exeed College

Educator of the Year

Winner: Andrew Johnson, Redcar and Cleveland College

Highly commended: Jasmin Cooper, Swindon Borough Council

Highly commended: Lynn Baker, Lincoln College

Learner of the Year

Winner: Nonge Bikishoni, Bournemouth and Poole College

Highly commended: Orla Geeson, The Hub Educational Services

Highly commended (Adult): Amani Sobhi, CECOS College London

Highly commended (T Level): River Querelle, East Coast College

Highly commended (V Cert): Ela Burton, The Academy Grimsby

Support Staff of the Year

Winner: Gulshan Bi, Bradford College