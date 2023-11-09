NCC takes major step forward towards net zero with launch of ‘green’ heating system

New City College’s work on environmental sustainability has taken a major leap forward with the launch of an extensive project to bring ‘green’ heating to the Redbridge campus.

Work has begun at the building, near Ilford, to stop the reliance on fossil fuel based gas boilers – upgrading them with low carbon alternatives.

The launch coincides with the exciting news that New City College has been awarded Commended status in the 2023/24 AoC Beacon Awards in the Education for Sustainable Development category.

NCC has been announced as one of just five colleges to have won the special status – which is only given to colleges who have demonstrated a high level of innovation, impact and sustainability.

The heat decarbonisation project at Redbridge campus is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 63% – a significant achievement on NCC’s journey towards net zero.

During the next six months, the old heating system will be replaced with a mixture of air source heat pumps to provide a more planet friendly alternative to keep the campus warm.

Narzny Khan, Principal for Epping Forest and Redbridge campuses, said:

“We are really excited to see this project underway. Staff and students have wholeheartedly bought in to our commitment to become a greener college and are looking forward to experiencing the new system when it’s fully operational.”

The £1.28m project is part-funded by the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme which is run by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and delivered by Salix Finance.

The college was awarded £1.13m through the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme.

Kate Bowden, client support officer at Salix Finance, said:

“Salix is delighted to work with New City College and join them on their journey of decarbonisation.

“Not only will the project result in more energy efficient buildings, but they will be better places to learn and work.”

The Salix are a non-departmental public body, wholly owned by the Government. The works are being delivered by Asset+ as part of a contract through the Greater London Authority’s Retrofit Accelerator – Workplaces programme.

Riikka Vihriala, Group Head of Strategic Projects, said:

“We are grateful for the support from Salix and the Greater London Authority which is enabling us to deliver this major project. It is our aim that a rolling programme of heat decarbonisation projects will take place in all our campuses over the next few years.”

