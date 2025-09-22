NCFE launches new qualifications to support recruitment and create pathways into social care

A leading awarding organisation for the health and social care sector has seen a series of new qualifications approved that will provide more routes into this critical workforce.

NCFE, a specialist in technical and vocational education, has created three new social care qualifications, including two adult care diplomas, one for 16–19-year-olds and one for those aged 19 and over, as well as a diploma in youth work.

The news comes as the Department for Education concluded the latest submission cycle of post-16 reforms for Level 3 Technical Occupational Qualifications. This was the final opportunity for awarding bodies to address the potential gap in provision for social care.

David Rowley, Product Manager for Technical Education at NCFE, said: “In Skills England’s recent publication of the Assessment of priority skills to 2030, adult social care is highlighted as containing some of the most in-demand priority occupations, so we’re delighted to have three qualifications approved and two specifically related to adult care.

“Social care is the sector whose need for Level 2 and 3 qualifications is the highest. We are very proud that we are the only awarding body who have had any technical qualifications approved in adult social care through the reforms and are committed to further supporting and standing by this essential sector.”

The qualifications that will be approved for public funding from 1 August 2026 are:

NCFE CACHE Level 3 Technical Occupational Entry in Social Care

Equivalent to 3 A Levels, this qualification is designed for 16-19 study programmes and is a parallel offering to the Health T Level, catering to a slightly different type of learner. It provides preparation for entry into the health and social care workforce but also, due to large number of UCAS points it holds, offers a route into degree courses.

NCFE CACHE Level 3 Technical Occupational Entry in Adult Care

This is a competency-based workplace diploma designed for adult learners or apprentices. It provides the knowledge and skills for learners to reach occupational competence as a lead adult care worker.

NCFE CACHE Level 3 Technical Occupational Entry in Youth Support Work

Written in collaboration with the National Youth Agency, this qualification provides the knowledge and skills to reach occupational competence as a youth support worker and can potentially set learners on a journey to a full youth work degree.

NCFE identified the need for clear pathways to enter the social care workforce as part of its Sector Spotlight report in 2023, as well as the risks of reducing the number of entry points.

It pointed to the need for action to ensure that those who want to pursue a career in the sector can access a course that is right for them, including addressing the absence of funded, specific qualifications for social care.

The Level 3 Technical Occupational Entry in Social Care qualification has been created to specifically address the need for more younger people to be able to enter the social care workforce and ensure they have a classroom-based offering.

David Rowley explained:

“There was a real concern that following the outcome of the Level 3 review, students could be left without viable options to pursue a vocational course in social care through a classroom-based route, which would have further exacerbated the ongoing recruitment crisis.

“Thankfully, after consulting with the sector, we’re delighted to have created these pathways and had them approved, as it means we can begin to address the existing and future recruitment challenges that social care faces.”