NCFE wins EPAO of the Year at FAB Awards

Educational charity NCFE claimed end-point assessment organisation (EPAO) of the year at last night’s FAB Awards.

EPAO of the Year recognises the stand-out provider that has delivered exceptional activity and made a difference to the lives of its centres, learners, and employers.

As leaders in technical and vocational learning, NCFE has completed EPA for an amazing 20,000 apprentices over the last five years and works with nearly 600 training providers.

Attending the FAB Awards ceremony in Leicester, Suzanne Slater, Director of Operations for Apprenticeships at NCFE, said:

“The EPA team has worked extremely hard over the last year – changing, adapting, and reacting to our providers’ and learners’ needs within a challenging, post-Covid landscape.

“The service and support that they provide to our customers is exemplary and continues to have a positive impact upon our apprentices’ achievements. Their determination, focus and commitment has been recognised through this award, which they truly deserve.”

Now in its 7th year, the FAB Awards celebrates success across the industry by recognising the contributions made by awarding organisations and their employees to the education and skills sectors in the UK this past year.

Commenting on the awards, Tom Bewick, FAB’s Chief Executive, said:

“Congratulations to the winners this year, who have all demonstrated excellence and commitment to developing high quality qualifications and innovative and inclusive practices.

“All entries were of a very high standard and demonstrated the commitment of our members to learners and the sector. I am immensely proud of our industry.”

In a second win on the night, NCFE learner Juwairia Junaid, from Leeds City College, was named Learner of the Year. The award recognises the outstanding achievements of an individual who has achieved a qualification from a FAB full-member organisation.

Described by her tutors as “truly outstanding”, Juwairia is fully blind but doesn’t let the array of different machinery, technology, and software she requires for her studies prevent her from achieving. Her attitude to learning and engagement on her NCFE CACHE Level 2 Extended Diploma in Health and Social Care was outstanding.

In her spare time, Juwairia co-hosts a local radio show called The Disabled Table where she discusses and brings to life the experiences of people with disabilities, and earlier this year claimed NCFE’s own Learner of the Year accolade as part of its Aspiration Awards.

Speaking on Juwairia’s Aspiration Award win, Tracy Jardine, Programme Manager at Leeds City College, said:

“The award is a significant public acknowledgement of the hard work that Juwairia invests into her studies and I’m sure it’ll motivate her to go on to achieve greater successes in the future. She is such a worthy winner and we’re all so proud of her.”

